Expert Warns Brits That Food Prices Will Likely Not Drop Soon

A think tank estimated that food prices will have risen by an astonishing 50 per cent by November since the start of the cost-of-living crisis in 2022. The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) blames oil and gas prices, synthetic fertiliser costs, and climate impacts for the surge in prices. The report highlighted five foods in particular which have shot up in price, including butter, milk, beef, chocolate, and coffee. Over 2022 and 2023 alone, food became £605 more expensive. The prospect of food becoming cheaper was almost non-existent due to the steep rise in prices and the inability of food prices to come down once they go up. The lack of affordability is particularly hard-hitting for low-income households.

An expert has warned Brits that it is highly unlikely that we will see a drop in food prices any time soon. The warning came after a think tank estimated that food prices will have risen by an astonishing 50 per cent by November since the start of the cost-of-living crisis in 2022.

It previously took food two decades to rise by the same amount. The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) says staples such as pasta, chocolate, and eggs have seen steep rises due to the sharp increases in the cost of oil and gas following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Brexit, and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Beef, olive oil, and frozen vegetables have also gone up.

Extreme weather and an increase in the price of synthetic fertilizer are also said to be to blame. Over 2022 and 2023 alone, food became £605 more expensive. Chris Jaccarini, of the ECIU, told Channel 4 News that the prospect of food becoming cheaper was almost non-existent. He said: 'What we see is that once food prices go up, they do not tend to come down.

They only tend to come down partially.

'In terms of food affordability, they only really come down when wages outpace food price growth. 'What the food industry is warning is that food inflation will hit 10 percent come November. In 2023, food inflation hit around 19 per cent, so we are still not there in terms of that degree of impact.

'The most important thing we can do is prevent the next crisis, and the biggest way of doing that is to go to net zero emissions because it, one, breaks our connection with fossil fuels and so reduces our exposure to these fossil fuel shocks that we have experinced two of in the last five years, and secondly it also helps bring our climate back into balance and so reduce the weather-driven volatility that have been impacting farmers around the world. ' The research highlighted five foods in particular which have shot up.

Butter, milk, beef, chocolate, and coffee have risen more than four times faster than other food and drink. The price of beef was up 64 per cent, while olive oil had more than doubled. These items are particularly sensitive 'to volatile oil and gas prices, synthetic fertiliser costs, and climate impacts such as droughts, floods and heatwaves, both in the UK and in key import regions'.

Unfortunately, it is low-income households that are set to bear the brunt of the surge in the cost of food





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Food Prices Cost-Of-Living Crisis Inflation Energy Prices Climate Change Income Inequality Diet-Related Ill Health Cost Of Living Low-Income Households Brexit Net Zero Emissions Climate Impacts Food Affordability Wage Growth Child Nutrition Energy Prices Synthetic Fertilizers Extreme Weather Conditions

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