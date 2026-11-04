Experts Demand Crackdown on Propranolol Prescribing for Anxiety

Medical bodies urge stricter guidelines for propranolol amid rising overdose deaths and youth prescriptions, citing severe health risks beyond anxiety relief.

Leading medical and pharmacy organizations are calling for an immediate crackdown on the prescribing practices of propranolol, a beta blocker drug increasingly utilized to manage anxiety symptoms. Experts warn that the widespread use of this medication exposes patients to life-threatening risks, particularly in cases of accidental or intentional overdose. The urgency stems from data showing a sharp rise in prescriptions among young people and a significant number of fatal incidents linked to the drug.

Rising Prescriptions and Demographic Concerns

The General Pharmaceutical Council, the Royal College of Pharmacy, the College of Mental Health Pharmacy, and the Patient Safety Commissioner for England have jointly issued an open letter demanding that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence review its guidance. They insist that the regulator must explicitly state that propranolol is not recommended for managing anxiety disorders. This move follows alarming trends in healthcare usage, with the amount of propranolol dispensed in UK general practice rising steadily to 8.4 million prescriptions in the year leading to June 2026, an increase of almost 5 percent on the preceding twelve months.

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The demographic data highlights a concerning concentration of use among younger populations. Figures obtained from the NHS Business Services Authority reveal that 97,362 people aged 20 to 24 and 59,717 teenagers aged 15 to 19 were prescribed the drug in a single year. Clinical audits by the Health Services Safety Investigations Body estimate that 10 to 15 percent of all GP patients diagnosed with anxiety or depression are currently prescribed propranolol to help manage their symptoms. This widespread acceptance has been fueled by social media claims portraying the drug as a quick fix for nerves, alongside celebrity endorsements from figures such as Robert Downey Jr and Dame Prue Leith.

Severe Health Risks and Lethal Consequences

The push for stricter regulation is driven by evidence of severe adverse effects and fatal outcomes associated with the medication. A study published last year in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology examined 363 intentional propranolol overdoses reported to the National Poisons Information Service between 2022 and 2023. The analysis revealed that these incidents resulted in 35 deaths, with almost seven in ten patients being women. Furthermore, 52 of the cases involved children under the age of 18. Among patients whose original reason for taking the drug was known, more than nine in ten had been prescribed it specifically for anxiety.

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Propranolol works by blocking the effect of adrenaline on the heart, which reduces heart rate and blood pressure. While this mechanism is intended to control physical symptoms of anxiety such as a racing heart, shaking, and sweating, it can cause dangerous complications. Susceptible patients, particularly those with low blood pressure or heart rhythm problems, may experience dizziness, weakness, and fainting. The drug also poses significant risks for individuals with asthma, as it can trigger potentially dangerous attacks by narrowing the airways and making common reliever inhalers less effective.

Regulatory Review and Official Guidance

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has confirmed that it is currently reviewing the evidence of harm from overdoses and is considering whether further action is needed. This review coincides with requests from the Royal College of Pharmacy and the Royal College of Physicians Medicines Safety Joint Working Group to scrutinize propranolol's official prescribing information. These groups have questioned whether the drug should continue to be licensed for treating anxiety, arguing that there is insufficient evidence to support its effectiveness and highlighting the potential for it to be fatal in overdose.

Currently, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence does not recommend propranolol for treating anxiety disorders, but its guidance does not explicitly warn doctors against prescribing it. The medical community argues that this lack of explicit warning contributes to doctors underestimating the dangers of the medication. Patients are also warned about other side effects, including fatigue, cold hands and feet, disturbed sleep, and nightmares. Additionally, the drug can interact with certain heart medications and antidepressants, potentially increasing the risk of further complications for those managing multiple health conditions.