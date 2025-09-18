Experts Explain the Latest Coronavirus Variant: What You Need to Know About Stratus

Concern is growing over new coronavirus variants with potentially different symptoms. This news outlet spoke to a biomedical science lecturer about the Stratus variant — specifically XFG and XFG.3 — and how it compares to previous variants.

A biomedical science lecturer has shed light on two emerging coronavirus variants, as concerns grow over their spread and symptoms. The strain, dubbed Stratus , has two variants - XFG and XFG .3 - first spotted in January this year. A few months ago, the World Health Organisation put XFG 'under monitoring' due to its 'increasing proportions globally'. And by September 3, the UK Health Security Agency reported a 7.

1% increase in coronavirus cases across England compared with the previous week, though it's unclear how many are linked to XFG. But what truly is the XFG virus, and how does it differ from the previous coronavirus variants we've seen over the last few years? This news outlet consulted Dr Gareth Nye at the University of Salford on this matter.\Dr Nye believes that Stratus likely originated from the Omicron variant of the initial coronavirus. Although it gained considerable attention over the summer, it was first identified in January and has since experienced a surge in reported cases. Stratus has now become the most common version of the disease in several areas, surpassing other forms of the illness. However, variants of any kind are not uncommon, as diseases constantly evolve over time. 'Probably best to start with the fact that coronavirus has now seemingly settled into a seasonal illness now along the same lines as flus, which was always likely,' Dr Nye said. 'As immunity from vaccines wears off and new variations spread, we will see upticks in coronavirus cases. Variants of diseases are also nothing new, there are nearly 150 variants of the 'flu' virus, for example.'\ Is the Stratus strain of coronavirus causing different symptoms? High temperatures, a persistent cough, and loss of smell or taste have become familiar as common symptoms of coronavirus. The XFG and XFG.3 strains are believed to cause symptoms that are 'almost identical' to these, but sore throats and hoarseness may be more noticeable. Dr Nye said: 'In most ways, it's almost identical. However, people with this version tend to get very sore throats and a hoarse voice, compared with the other more general symptoms like cough, temperature and aches. Illnesses always see spikes as children go back to school, as close contact and often lower personal hygiene levels mix. 'This version is more likely to make you sick, however, as they appear to be able to avoid your immune system even if you've had it before. makes prior vaccines less useful, which makes regular vaccination against the latest coronavirus even more important. 'Think of it like updating your phone to get the best possible experience.





