Experts Urge Lord Advocate Role Split After Murrell and Salmond Cases

Legal experts tell MPs that the dual role of the Lord Advocate has damaged public trust following high-profile prosecutions, urging a structural split to restore confidence in Scotland's justice system.

Legal experts have testified before the Scottish Affairs Committee that the prosecution cases involving Peter Murrell and Alex Salmond have significantly undermined public trust in Scotland's legal system. The witnesses argued that the dual responsibilities held by the Lord Advocate create inherent conflicts that damage the perceived independence of the prosecution service. This testimony occurred during the first day of evidence for one of two inquiries into the fallout from the former SNP chief executive's embezzlement case.

Tensions Between Legal and Political Roles

Dr Andrew Tickell, head of the department of economics and law at Glasgow Caledonian University, stated that the tensions between the Lord Advocate's roles as head of the independent prosecution service and the Scottish Government's top legal adviser have existed since devolution. He told the committee that these cases have brought those underlying tensions into sharp focus, creating perceptions of confusion regarding the prosecutor's position within the Cabinet. Dr Tickell confirmed that this arrangement has undoubtedly given rise to controversies and questions about bias.

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He noted that while the Crown Office maintains that politicians from every party are prosecuted equally, Scotland's smaller jurisdiction makes it more susceptible to perceptions of partiality. Dr Tickell emphasized that the current process of insulating decision-making from law officers may not be adequate to address these deep-seated concerns about public perception and impartiality.

Controversy Over Information Disclosure Timing

Concerns were raised specifically about when First Minister John Swinney received information regarding the Peter Murrell investigation compared to when it was released to the public. Tory MP Douglas Lumsden highlighted that ordinary citizens believe it is inappropriate for the Lord Advocate to sit in Cabinet, fearing that information might be fed to the rest of the government ahead of public disclosure.

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Labour MP Lillian Jones pointed out that Dorothy Bain informed Mr Swinney in March 2025 that prosecutors alleged £460,000 had been embezzled by Mr Murrell. This critical information did not enter the public domain until 11 months later, raising questions about whether the First Minister benefited politically from having advance knowledge of the allegations against his party colleague.

Impact on Public Trust and Systemic Reform

Dr Tickell acknowledged that sharing factual updates with the First Minister on two occasions generated significant controversy. He suggested that if ministers had received the same information at the same time as the general public, the current controversy would likely have been resolved. He repeatedly expressed support for splitting the Lord Advocate role to eliminate the possibility of bias and to restore confidence in the integrity of the prosecution service.

Malcolm McMillan, a former chief executive of the Scottish Law Commission, echoed these sentiments by highlighting the critical importance of addressing public perception issues. He noted that balancing the need for effective legal advice with the requirement for transparent and independent prosecution is essential for maintaining the legitimacy of Scotland's justice system in the eyes of the public.