Financial adviser Harry Moustakas warns parents against guaranteeing family mortgages. Learn why risking your home for your child's first property can jeopardize your financial security.

David, a sixty-two-year-old father, seeks guidance regarding a critical decision that could impact his retirement security. He and his wife have recently paid off their family home after years of diligent work. They now face pressure from their thirty-year-old son and partner to act as guarantors on a mortgage for their first property purchase.

The Risks of Using Your Home as Security

Financial adviser Harry Moustakas confirms that David's hesitation is entirely justified. When parents sign as guarantors, they become legally responsible for the loan. If the borrower faces unemployment, illness, or relationship breakdown, the lender will seek repayment from the guarantor. In the worst-case scenario, the lender can force the sale of the secured property to recover unpaid debts.

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Market Fluctuations and Financial Shortfalls

The danger is magnified by potential drops in property values. Consider a scenario where a son purchases a one-million-dollar property with a nine-hundred-fifty-thousand-dollar mortgage. If the market value falls by ten percent, the homeowner must sell the property to exit the loan. The sale proceeds might not cover the outstanding debt and associated selling costs, leaving a significant shortfall that falls to the parents.

The Role of Bank of Mum and Dad

David and his wife feel conflicted because they want to support their children. The concept of the Bank of Mum and Dad is increasingly common as property prices rise. Vanessa Stoykov notes that while helping children is a natural instinct, it should never come at the cost of sacrificing one's own future security. Parents must prioritize their financial stability before considering assistance.

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Alternatives to Full Mortgage Guarantees

Harry Moustakas suggests exploring options that carry less risk than pledging your home. Some lenders offer limited guarantees or arrangements using cash as security. A smaller cash gift or a properly documented family loan may be safer alternatives. These options provide some support without exposing the parents' primary residence to the full risk of the loan.

Professional Advice and Honest Conversations

Before making any commitments, David is advised to consult a financial adviser to model retirement income and expenses. He should also have honest discussions with his son about interest rate risks and emergency savings. Paying for the couple to receive independent financial advice is recommended. This step helps them understand their true affordability and reduces emotional pressure on the family.