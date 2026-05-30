Experts Warn of Lawn Discoloration Due to Rising Temperatures

Experts warn that rising temperatures could cause lawns to become brown, brittle, and structurally compromised if left unaddressed. A lawn care expert has written a guide on how to care for lawns during the summer.

Rising temperatures significantly accelerate soil evaporation , depriving grass roots of vital moisture. Experts warn that if left unaddressed, lawns face becoming brown, brittle, and structurally compromised - drastically hindering their ability to recover.

A lawn care expert has written a 'Summer Lawn Care' guide. In it, she clarifies that the efficacy of lawn hydration depends entirely on the hour the water is applied. Timing matters, the expert states. The best time to water your lawn is early morning.

This allows water to soak into the soil before heat causes evaporation. Horticultural data indicates that the optimal window for watering is between 6am and 10am. This timeframe ensures that root systems absorb maximum moisture before the sun reaches its midday peak. Watering during peak midday heat results in rapid evaporation before moisture can penetrate the topsoil.

This leaves roots shrivelled and subjects the grass to extreme dehydration stress. Applying water after sunset eliminates evaporation entirely. Standing water clings to the grass blades overnight, exponentially increasing the risk of moss development, devastating fungal diseases, and destructive pest infestations - including slugs. Despite visible browning on lawns across the country in the last week or two, experts urge the public not to panic.

The discoloration is a natural, temporary dormancy mechanism utilised by grass species to survive dry spells. Because current late-May and early-June conditions remain relatively cool overall, despite this week's heatwave, meteorologists and specialists confirm that recovery is still highly achievable





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Lawn Discoloration Rising Temperatures Summer Lawn Care Grass Roots Soil Evaporation

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