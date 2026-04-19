Explosive Texts Reveal Alleged SNP Plot Against Alex Salmond

Leaked text messages suggest high-ranking Scottish National Party figures may have conspired against former leader Alex Salmond, potentially influencing the investigation into sex offence allegations against him. The communications, previously presented in court but not publicly revealed, cover a crucial period when Salmond's misconduct probe collapsed and a police investigation began. These messages have sparked calls for a new police and public inquiry, raising serious questions about political interference and the integrity of the justice system. Former First Minister Salmond was ultimately acquitted of all charges.

A series of explosive text messages have come to light, allegedly revealing a concerted effort by senior figures within the Scottish National Party ( SNP ) to undermine and potentially incriminate former party leader and First Minister Alex Salmond . The tranche of communications, obtained by the Sunday Mail, were previously presented in court proceedings related to Salmond's defence but were not made public until now.

The messages appear to paint a picture of a campaign orchestrated by high-ranking party operatives during a critical four-month period, from September 2018 to January 2019. This was precisely the time when an internal Scottish Government inquiry into Salmond, described as 'unlawful' and 'biased' by his defence, was collapsing, and a subsequent criminal investigation by the police was initiated. Alex Salmond was ultimately acquitted of 13 charges of sexual assault at Edinburgh High Court in March 2020, a verdict that led to accusations of a deliberate plot to destroy his political career. During a pre-trial hearing, Salmond's defence lawyer, Gordon Jackson KC, alerted the court to the existence of text messages exchanged between complainants, Scottish Government officials, and SNP figures. He argued that these messages raised significant questions about the orchestration of some of the allegations. Jackson sought to have this material admitted as evidence, asserting that the defence believed there was a deliberate effort by individuals within the government to manipulate the process, pushing for a criminal prosecution. He contended that these actions were motivated by a desire for revenge following Salmond's successful judicial review in January 2019, which found the Scottish Government had mishandled its internal investigation into sexual harassment complaints made against him. While the presiding judge, Lady Dorrian, did not allow all of the defence's requested material to be used in court, some messages were admitted. Those now revealed offer a disturbing glimpse into the internal deliberations and sentiments of senior SNP figures. The messages suggest that some individuals privately doubted whether their experiences with Salmond actually constituted criminal offences. One woman expressed extreme anger at her name being shared with detectives without her consent, stating she would 'kill her'. Another complained that her allegation was not initially included in the police list due to insufficient evidence, questioning what further proof was required. Several messages indicate a discussion about attempts to identify and gather potential complainers, with one senior SNP staffer appearing disappointed that an individual promising '5 folk by the end of that week' had not delivered. In one exchange, a senior figure is referred to as convening a 'council of war', and another message from Sue Ruddick to Peter Murrell indicates a willingness to 'fight'. Former SNP Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill has publicly called for both a police and a public inquiry into the affair, stating that these messages confirm his long-held suspicions of a conspiracy to bring down Salmond due to fears of his return to politics. He believes such events strike at the heart of democracy. The leaked texts include instances where senior figures, some named on charges against Salmond, discuss their limited recollections of Salmond's behaviour, with one admitting to 'wandering hands, some shouting, but not really' and another stating 'I wasn’t his type'. Another message from a woman charged states 'How have they got my name? Must be ****. I’ll kill her.' Following the news of Salmond's charging, one accuser expressed glee, stating 'He is going to jail. And I’m ******* glad...was considering briefing media...good move by police to do this now then we are all protected by contempt of court.' One text foresees trouble for others, warning that 'Salmond isn’t going to stop until he gets her and he’s bringing down Nicola on the way.' Furthermore, the messages reveal that some women involved in the case felt pressured rather than supported, with one stating she would only be interested in meeting if a particular individual was absent. Another message from Sue Ruddick to Peter Murrell in January 2019 expressed hope that one of the complainers would be 'sickened enough get back in the game' after Salmond's court victory against the government probe. These revelations, some of which were alluded to by Tory MP David Davis in a previous parliamentary speech alleging a plot, have intensified calls for a full and transparent investigation into the SNP's internal dealings and their potential impact on the legal process





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