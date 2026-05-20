Extensive Benefits and Payments in Scotland: A Comprehensive Guide to Devolved Services

This guide provides an overview of the various benefits and payments available in Scotland, some of which are unique to the region and unavailable elsewhere in the UK.

Nearly one million people have already received payments through Social Security Scotland, which now runs a growing number of benefits not available elsewhere in the UK.

More than 960,000 people across Scotland received financial support through 17 devolved benefits during the last financial year. With new benefit rates now in force for the 2026/27 financial year, households are being urged to check whether they could be missing out on extra financial support. Nearly 94,000 unpaid carers started receiving an extra payment last month. Letters have been issued to all claimants explaining how the bi-annual Carer's Allowance Supplement has now been replaced with the Scottish Carer Supplement.

The Scottish Government said the change means carers will receive the extra support more consistently and regularly. Payments of £11.70 are issued automatically every four weeks, which means nobody needs to claim the new benefit. The payment will provide unpaid carers with an extra £609.30 over the 2026/27 financial year.

In terms of other benefits, there are various forms of extra money worth between £121.20 and £778.40 every four weeks in 2026/27, such as those with a long-term illness, disability, child with disability or ill-health condition, caring for the elderly, attending to children with disabilities or ill-health, disposing of deceased in Scotland, and so on. Additional details and full lists of new payment rates are available on the website





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