Extensive Night‑Time Motorway and A‑Road Closures Across the Region Tonight

Multiple slip‑road, carriageway and link closures affect the M6, M60, M62, M61, M56, M66, A34, A56, A5103 and A666 from 20:00 to 06:00 as part of scheduled maintenance, prompting drivers to seek alternative routes and allow extra travel time.

The transport authority has issued a comprehensive schedule of roadworks and temporary closures affecting a wide network of motorways and A‑roads across the region tonight.

Beginning at 20:00 and extending into the early hours of the morning, drivers will encounter numerous entry and exit slip‑road restrictions, full carriageway blockages and partial lane reductions on key routes including the M6, M60, M62, M61, M56, M66, A34, A56, A5103 and the A666. The closures are part of planned maintenance programmes aimed at resurfacing, drainage upgrades and the installation of safety barriers.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, follow posted diversions and keep abreast of live traffic updates through radio and mobile applications. Among the most significant disruptions are the northbound closures on the A34 at the Kidlington entry slip road from 21:00 to 06:00, and the northbound Bullington and Botley exit slip roads, each also restricted throughout the night.

The A56 northbound Huncoats entry slip road will be shut from 21:00 until 05:00, while the M6 sees a series of closures: the northbound Junction 38 exit slip road is closed from 20:00 to 05:00, the northbound A38 entry link to Junction 6 from 21:00 to 06:00, and the southbound Junction 15 exit slip road from 21:00 to 06:00. In addition, the M6 northbound Junction 20 carriageway will be unavailable between the exit and entry slips from 21:00 to 06:00, and the southbound Junction 36 exit slip will be closed from 22:00 to 06:00.

The M60 clockwise ring road experiences a cascade of restrictions, with the Junction 18 carriageway being closed between exit and entry slips from 21:00 to 06:00, Junction 26 entry slip road from 22:00 to 06:00, and Junction 25 exit slip road from 22:00 to 06:00. The M62 also faces widespread interruptions: westbound Junction 11 exit slip road, westbound Junction 19 entry slip road, eastbound Junction 28 carriageway and westbound Junction 32 carriageway are all closed between 20:00 and 06:00.

Furthermore, both directions between M62 westbound to M6 northbound are blocked from 21:00 to 06:00. The M61 sees the Rivington services entry slip road and the Junction 4 entry slip road closed from 22:00 to 06:00, while the southbound Junction 8 entry slip road will be shut from 22:00 to 06:00. The M66 southbound Junction 4 carriageway will be unavailable from 21:00 to 06:00.

Additional closures include the A5103 southbound Palatine Road to Altrincham Road carriageway and the stretch between the M60 entry and exit slip roads, both restricted from 21:00 to 06:00. The A666 southbound link to the A580 eastbound will be closed from 21:00 to 05:00. Drivers using the M56 westbound Junction 6 entry slip road must expect a closure from 21:00 to 06:00, and the M56 northbound entry slip at Huncoats will be shut until 05:00.

The M62 eastbound Junction 11 exit slip road, the eastbound Junction 20 to 21 carriageway, and the westbound Junction 11 exit slip road will each be closed from 21:00 to 06:00. These coordinated works are designed to minimise disruption over the longer term by allowing essential repairs and upgrades to be completed safely and efficiently. The authority urges motorists to plan alternative routes, monitor traffic alerts and consider public transport where feasible.

Emergency services will maintain access to all sites, and signage will be in place to guide drivers through detours. The extensive schedule reflects a concerted effort to improve road conditions and safety across the network, despite the temporary inconvenience to commuters and freight operators. Overall, the night’s programme underscores the importance of regular infrastructure maintenance.

While the breadth of closures may cause delays, the long‑term benefits include smoother journeys, reduced accident risk and increased capacity on some of the region’s busiest corridors. Travelers are reminded to stay patient, adhere to speed limits in work zones and keep a safe distance from construction vehicles.





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