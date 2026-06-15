Extensive Nighttime Road Closures Planned on A34, M6, M56 and Other Major Routes in June-July 2026

A coordinated program of overnight roadworks will affect slip roads, entry lanes and carriageways on several motorways and A‑roads across England from early June through early July. Motorists should expect diversions and allow extra travel time.

A series of temporary roadworks has been scheduled across several major highways in England during June and early July 2026. Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes and allow extra travel time as many slip roads, entry lanes and carriageways will be closed overnight.

The closures affect both north‑south and east‑west corridors, with some works extending for a full month. On the A34, the northbound entry slip at Abingdon will be shut from 20:00 on 3 June until 06:00 on 3 July, while the Marchand to Hinksey Hill carriageway will be unavailable from 21:00 to 06:00 each night. Further north, the A56 near Edenfield will see its northbound entry slip closed from 21:00 to 06:00 nightly.

On the M56, multiple eastbound and westbound junctions will be impacted: the eastbound Jct 7 to A50 link, Jct 10 to 9 carriageway, and Jct 10 entry slip will all close between 23:00 and 05:00, and the westbound Jct 12 entry slip will be shut from 21:00 to 05:00. The M6 will experience a string of closures on both its northbound and southbound sections.

The northbound Jct 25 exit slip, Jct 2 exit slip, Jct 41 entry slip, and the westbound to A50 link will be closed from 21:00 to 06:00, while the southbound Jct 33 exit slip will be unavailable from 20:00 to 05:00. In addition, the M6 southbound Jct 4 to A446 Stonebridge carriageway will be shut from 21:00 to 06:00.

The M60 anticlockwise and clockwise directions will see Jct 3 entry slip and Jct 2 exit slip closed from 21:00 to 06:00, and the clockwise link to the M66 northbound will also be closed during the same hours. On the M61, the southbound Jct 8 exit slip will be closed from 21:00 to 05:00.

The M62 will have extensive work on both its eastbound and westbound carriageways at Jct 35, where the segment between the exit and entry slips will be closed from 20:00 to 06:00, as well as westbound Jct 11 exit slip and eastbound Jct 7 entry slip closures. The M66 southbound link to the M62 eastbound will be unavailable from 21:00 to 06:00.

Additional closures include the M602 westbound Jct 3 to 2 carriageway and Jct 2 exit slip, both shut from 21:00 to 06:00, and the M56 eastbound Jct 7 entry slip closing nightly from 21:00 to 06:00. Drivers are urged to check live traffic updates, use navigation apps, and consider alternative routes such as parallel local roads or other motorways where possible.

The timing of most works is designed to minimise disruption during peak daytime periods, but the overnight nature of the closures means that early morning commuters may still encounter delays. Authorities remind motorists to adhere to posted signs, reduce speed in work zones and follow any temporary traffic signals or diversions. The coordinated schedule across these key routes aims to complete routine maintenance, resurfacing and safety upgrades before the summer travel rush.

By maintaining a clear communication channel with the public, road operators hope to reduce congestion and ensure a safe working environment for crews





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Road Closures Motorway Maintenance Traffic Disruption June 2026 England

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