Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech and partner Daniella Karagach win Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars, making history as the first amputee champion.

Paralympic champion Ezra Frech and his professional dance partner Daniella Karagach have officially become the winners of the thirtieth-fifth season of the popular dance competition series. The victory was confirmed during the season finale, which aired on Tuesday evening, capping off a three-hour broadcast that saw the duo defeat Olympic champion Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. This historic win makes Frech the first amputee in the show's history to claim the top prize.

Frech Karagach Triumph in Final Competition

The finale featured five finalist couples competing in freestyle, instant, and judges' choice dances before scores were tallied by judges Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba. Frech and Karagach delivered a flawless performance, earning perfect scores of thirty points for their Salsa to Danza Kuduro by Don Omar featuring Lucenzo, their Freestyle to Numb by Linkin Park, and their instant dance. These three perfect scores contributed to a total score of ninety, tying them for the top spot with Amber Glenn and Maura Higgins.

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The final determination of the winner relied on public viewer votes. Although Glenn, Frech, and Higgins tied for first place based on judge scores, the audience votes placed Higgins in fifth position. This elimination left only the two elite athletes to compete for the final decision. The results revealed that the public supported the Paralympic champion, allowing Frech and Karagach to secure the victory while Glenn and Pashkov finished in second place.

Glenn Pashkov Secure Runner-Up Position

Olympic champion Amber Glenn and her partner Pasha Pashkov put on a stellar performance that included a Quickstep to Sing Sing Sing by Louis Prima, a Freestyle to Like a Prayer and Music by Madonna, and an instant dance. Each of these routines earned them perfect scores of thirty points, resulting in a total of ninety points for the night. Their performance also featured special guests Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

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Despite the technical perfection of their routines, Glenn and Pashkov ultimately fell short in the public voting segment. They ended the night with a total score of eighty-two, which was lower than the top contenders. Their runner-up finish highlights the competitive nature of the season, where athletic excellence from both Olympic and Paralympic athletes defined the final standings.

Frech Makes History Breaking Barriers

Ezra Frech was born without most of his left leg and has only one finger on his left hand, receiving his first prosthetic at age eleven. His victory carries deep symbolic weight as he becomes the first amputee to win the competition. During his freestyle routine, Frech performed without his prosthetic initially, then attached it. The prosthetic detached again during the dance, forcing him to power through the routine while reattaching it on stage, showcasing immense resilience.

Frech stated that he wanted his performance to be a celebration of what is possible when you are different. He admitted to not having control over the lower part of his prosthetic, noting that if he is off balance, it can buckle and cause him to fall. His partner Daniella Karagach expressed that she considers him the most powerful human being she has ever met. Frech broke down in tears after winning, thanking everyone for voting and believing in them.

Other Contestants Perform Strong Routines

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas also delivered exceptional performances, earning perfect scores for their Viennese Waltz to Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend by Marilyn Monroe, their Irish folk songs, and their Tango to Gallo Ciego by Orquesta Color Tango. However, viewer votes placed them in fifth place overall. Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold received scores of twenty-eight and twenty-nine for their dances. Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik scored twenty-seven and twenty-eight for their respective routines, with Ali receiving eighty-two points total.

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The season concluded with a celebration of athletic diversity and dance excellence. Frech's victory not only honors his athletic achievements but also opens new narratives for future contestants with disabilities. The show continues to highlight how determination and skill can overcome physical limitations, setting a new standard for inclusivity in competitive entertainment.