Paralympian Ezra Frech makes history as first amputee winner of DWTS season 35, delivering a perfect score after his leg detached mid-performance with Daniella Karagach.

Paralympic champion Ezra Frech secured his place in television history by winning season 35 of Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday, overcoming a dramatic on-stage equipment failure. The 21-year-old athlete and his professional dance partner, Daniella Karagach, were crowned the champions after Frech demonstrated extraordinary resilience when his prosthetic leg detached during their high-stakes freestyle routine.

Ezra Frech Achieves Historic Victory on DWTS

Frech made history as the first amputee to win the popular dance competition, a milestone that prompted an emotional reaction from both the athlete and his partner. After navigating a significant physical setback, the duo received a perfect score from the judges, cementing their status as the winners of the thirty-fifth season. Frech, who was born without most of his left leg and possesses only one finger on his left hand, broke down in tears following the announcement of the results alongside Karagach.

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Prosthetic Failure During Linkin Park Performance

The defining moment of the finale occurred during Frech and Karagach's freestyle dance set to the song Numb by the band Linkin Park. The performance began with Frech standing without his prosthetic, gazing at himself in a mirror, before he attached the device. The leg remained secure until Frech jumped from a set of stairs, landing forcefully on the prosthetic which then detached and fell to the floor. Instead of stopping, Frech continued the complex choreography on one leg, maintaining the rhythm and executing spins that lifted Karagach into the air.

Judges Award Perfect Score for Unwavering Resilience

The judges, including Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba, were visibly stunned by the recovery and awarded the pair a perfect score for the night. Hough described Frech as a hero, noting that the performance would have a ripple effect far beyond the show. He emphasized that children looking up to Frech would see what is possible when facing adversity, praising the athlete for remaining composed even when the worst-case scenario unfolded. Tonioli added that the moment went beyond dancing, calling it a life-affirming statement that would inspire the nation and the world. Inaba highlighted Frech's role as an incredible ambassador for people with disabilities and dance.

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Daniella Karagach and Crew Execute Seamless Recovery

The recovery of the performance was a collaborative effort involving Karagach and the production team. As backup dancers removed Frech's black suit to reveal an all-white outfit underneath, Karagach smoothly picked up the detached prosthetic leg and handed it to her partner. Frech quickly reattached the device and seamlessly resumed the dance, lifting Karagach again and joining two dancers on wheelchairs for the finale. The routine concluded with Karagach standing on Frech's prosthetic leg, marking a triumphant end to the sequence. Co-host Alfonso Ribeiro praised the incredible recovery, noting that the leg was not supposed to come off.

Impact on Representation and Future Inspiration

Frech stated that his goal for the freestyle was to create a celebration of what is possible when you are different. In a post-performance interview with co-host Julianne Hough, Frech explained that the unsuctioning of the leg was an unexpected accident, emphasizing the heart, blood, sweat, and tears the team put into the routine. His victory serves as a powerful testament to inclusivity in competitive entertainment, proving that physical differences do not limit artistic or athletic achievement. The win adds to Frech's legacy as a Paralympic champion and a trailblazer for disabled athletes in mainstream media.