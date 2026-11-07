Ezri Konsa Defends Arsenal Spot as Saliba Returns

Ezri Konsa's stellar defensive display against Hull City strengthens his case to remain Arsenal's starter. William Saliba faces a tough battle for his place upon returning from injury.

Arsenal centre-back Ezri Konsa delivered a masterclass in defensive solidity during the match against Hull City, providing a compelling argument to retain his starting position. This performance occurs at a critical juncture, as senior teammate William Saliba prepares to return to the squad from injury. The Gunners secured a vital victory, with Konsa playing a pivotal role in maintaining their impressive defensive record.

Konsa Shines Amid Saliba Return Pressure

William Saliba is set to rebuild his fitness by appearing for the Arsenal Under-21 team on Sunday, positioning him to challenge for a place in the first-team lineup. However, Ezri Konsa has established himself as a dependable anchor in the heart of the defense, making Saliba's reintegration a contested task rather than a certainty. Konsa's recent form suggests he is fully deserving of the shirt he currently occupies.

Also read Arteta Downplays Konsa Injury Fears as Saka Set to Miss Several Weeks

During the contest with Hull City, Konsa demonstrated exceptional composure and technical ability. He successfully won every one of his seven aerial duels and completed fifty-one of his fifty-three passes. This level of precision allowed Arsenal to control the game's tempo while remaining secure at the back. His performance included a crucial last-ditch block on Mohamed Ali-Cho when Hull threatened on the break.

Arsenal Defensive Record Remains Impressive

The Gunners have now kept seven clean sheets in their last ten Premier League matches, highlighting a significant shift in defensive stability. They have also accumulated ten clean sheets in sixteen overall games, a statistic largely attributable to the partnership between Konsa and Gabriel. This resilience has extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 444 minutes without conceding a goal.

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While Martin Odegaard secured the win with the decisive goal, the defensive unit provided the platform necessary for that success. Elliot Stroud forced a save from David Raya in the early stages, marking the only significant early scare for Arsenal. Since that moment, the backline has functioned with minimal errors, allowing the team to dominate proceedings without undue anxiety.

Leeds United and Tottenham Struggle Contrasts

In other Premier League action, Tottenham Hotspur suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Leeds United, exposing ongoing issues under manager Roberto De Zerbi. The North London side created only one major chance and recorded an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.77, compared to Leeds' 2.02. This limp performance dashed hopes of a European push after three consecutive wins.

Leeds United capitalized on their superior efficiency with a goal from Noah Okafor, who combined with Harry Wilson shortly after coming off the bench. This victory marked Leeds' first win since mid-September and reinforced their status as a formidable home side, remaining unbeaten in their last nine Premier League home games. Their defensive solidity is anchored by summer signing Tarik Muharemovic, who made thirteen clearances in this match.

Newcastle Resilience Stuns Fulham

Newcastle United also secured a tough away victory against Fulham, showcasing resilience under pressure for manager Matthias Jaissle. Despite Fulham dominating possession, Newcastle restricted their hosts to an xG of 0.62, demonstrating tactical discipline. This result serves as a response to recent criticism following a string of poor performances and a Carabao Cup exit.

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The Magpies' ability to perform well away from home contrasts sharply with their recent home league defeat. Jaissle praised the team's complete commitment and togetherness, sentiments echoed by the match outcome. As the international break approaches, these results highlight the varying fortunes of clubs aiming for European qualification, with Arsenal's defensive consistency standing out as a key factor in their campaign.