F1 Confident on 2026 Rule Adjustments Amidst Booming Global Interest

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali expresses strong belief in the sport's ability to refine the 2026 regulations, citing immense growth in worldwide fan engagement and positive racing outcomes, while acknowledging areas for improvement in qualifying and car behavior.

Formula 1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali has expressed strong confidence that the sport will successfully implement necessary adjustments to the 2026 regulations . He believes Formula 1 is firmly on the right trajectory, particularly given the surge in global interest. The 2026 technical regulations represent a significant overhaul, with a substantially increased emphasis on electric energy. The new system aims for a near 50-50 split between the internal combustion engine and a more potent hybrid element. Furthermore, advanced sustainable fuels have been integrated, alongside the introduction of active aerodynamics and a notable reduction in downforce on the smaller, lighter cars.

This strategic compromise, largely driven by the new energy management requirements, has already resulted in a marked increase in overtaking opportunities during the initial three Grand Prix events of the 2026 season. However, these regulations have also sparked apprehension among drivers and dedicated fans. Concerns have been raised regarding a potential dilution of qualifying performance, as drivers are compelled to adopt lift-and-coast techniques and reduce speed in the fastest corners to recharge the battery multiple times per lap. Added to this are worries about escalating closing speeds between cars, a factor implicated in the recent high-speed accident involving Haas driver Oliver Bearman in Japan.

In response, Formula 1 stakeholders, including the teams, the governing FIA, and power unit manufacturers, are currently engaged in a series of crucial meetings. The objective is to devise short-term rule modifications that could effectively address the most pressing concerns, potentially as early as the Miami Grand Prix next month. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport in London, Domenicali conveyed his certainty that Formula 1 would implement the appropriate adjustments. He emphasized that the sport possesses sound foundational principles to ensure the success of the new rules, citing fan research that indicates unprecedented levels of interest in the championship.

Domenicali stated, 'I can see an incredible result in terms of positivity from the bigger fan base on what is the effect on the racing. Definitely, I take on board the criticism related to certain situations that we have to manage related mainly to qualifying.' He further elaborated on the unique challenge qualifying presents: 'Qualifying has been always the place where the driver has to push as much as you can, and to see where the physical limits of the car and the driver really are. That's an area where we are working in these weeks, together with the drivers, together with the teams, coordinated by the FIA to see what the right adjustment could be without losing the right.' Domenicali reassured that the situation is being handled effectively: 'We are managing it in the right way, with no panic, with a solid foundation, being ready to have different options.'

The impetus behind Formula 1's most substantial regulatory shift in generations was the imperative to retain existing manufacturers and attract new entrants. This strategy has already seen engagement from entities such as Audi, Ford, and General Motors in varying capacities, and Honda reversed its earlier decision to withdraw. Following Renault's recent departure as an engine manufacturer, there had been a palpable fear that failing to heed industry sentiment could have resulted in only Ferrari and Mercedes remaining. Domenicali underscored the strategic rationale: 'I think it's very important to remember why we changed the regulations as an ecosystem. Five years ago, the manufacturers thought that the only way to progress in being involved in motorsport was to be 50-50 or trying to find the right balance between the internal combustion engine and electrification. That was a starting point. The regulations definitely have to be improved, as always when there is something that is totally new, because that step change has never been so big. But that was the reason.'

The automotive industry at large has since begun to reassess its rapid pivot towards electric vehicles. Consequently, Domenicali anticipates that discussions surrounding the subsequent rules cycle in five years' time will adopt a markedly different tone. The integration of sustainable fuels could potentially pave the way for the return of V8 engines coupled with a reduced hybrid component. In the interim, Formula 1 is committed to respecting the investments made by current manufacturers, while simultaneously safeguarding the sport's inherent identity and striving for a balance that keeps its diverse fan base engaged and its drivers committed.

Although a segment of fans has voiced significant criticism of the rules, partly influenced by negative driver feedback, Formula 1's internal metrics demonstrate a notable increase in overall interest. The first three sold-out races of the 2026 season in Australia, China, and Japan all experienced attendance growth. Moreover, Formula 1 reports a year-on-year increase in television viewership across its major markets, averaging 25%. Domenicali highlighted this positive trend: 'If I see the survey of what is all around the world with new fans of Formula 1, the result is magnificent. Everybody is saying: 'What is going on?' A lot of action, and this is what people want to see.' For these reasons, Domenicali advocates for a calm and constructive dialogue regarding the enhancement of Formula 1's product, asserting that individuals who criticize the sport purely for the sake of it will have 'zero effect'.





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