Altrincham Face Notts County in FA Cup Seeking Latest Giant-Killing

Altrincham host League One Notts County in the FA Cup, aiming to add to a giant-killing history that includes 17 Football League scalps. Club legend Graham Heathcote and manager Neil Gibson believe another upset is possible.

Altrincham host League One Notts County in the FA Cup on Saturday, seeking the latest giant-killing act in a history that has defined the club.

Altrincham FA Cup History Graham Heathcote

The National League side, currently seventh, are two divisions below their opponents but boast a record 17 wins over Football League clubs in the competition. The match is live on BBC Two and iPlayer from 17:15 BST, with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Graham Heathcote, a club legend with more than 500 appearances during the golden era of the 1970s and 1980s, believes the current squad can draw on that past.

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He said: I honestly believe that we were the best non-league team ever. Look at that history - it should give the players the confidence that anything is possible. During a 14-year playing career at Altrincham, Heathcote, a 100-goal midfielder, helped the part-time club reach the FA Cup third round in four consecutive seasons between 1978 and 1982.

He said: It was an unbelievable achievement because in those days you did not get weakened sides in the competition like you do now with the bigger clubs. He added: During that period, we actually had a better FA Cup record than any side in the old third and fourth divisions. Heathcote was at the heart of some of the club's most memorable achievements.

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He helped the fifth-tier side secure third-round draws against first division Everton at Goodison Park in 1975 and a star-studded Spurs at White Hart Lane in 1979. An office worker at Salford docks at the time, he even scored a penalty in front of the Kop at Anfield against Liverpool in the third round in 1981. It was an era in which Altrincham also won the FA Trophy twice.

Altrincham Cup Success Determination Mindset

On their cup secret, he said: We had this determination, and we became feared at that time. You reach your level in football, but on a one-off occasion you would be astonished at where you can raise your game to. You cannot do it every week, but it is just a case of getting the mindset right on the day. The club may also have been fuelled by a sense of injustice.

Despite twice winning what was then the Alliance Premier League, Altrincham were denied progression to the Football League by a ballot system - by just a single vote in 1980 - before automatic promotion was introduced a few years later. Heathcote had left by the time Altrincham pulled off their greatest cup exploit - knocking out first division Birmingham City at St Andrews in 1986 in what remains one of the competition's biggest shocks.

They became only the second of four non-league teams to beat top-flight opposition away from home. Forty years on, current manager Neil Gibson is aware of the tradition he hopes to continue in front of a bumper Moss Lane crowd. Having joined last year to help the club avoid relegation, the Welshman has overseen an impressive start to the National League campaign, with Altrincham looking like play-off contenders.

The dream of a first ever promotion to the EFL is the priority, but Gibson is desperate to build on the progress against Notts County. He said: It would mean a lot. It is the spirit and essence of this club. We have a real opportunity.

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They are a very good team, but it is a game where we feel that we can go and etch our own memories. All the fans remember those cup moments from the past and we want to try and replicate that. Situated just a few miles from Old Trafford, in an area of Greater Manchester dominated by fans of United and City, Altrincham has to work hard to maintain its supporter base.

Neil Gibson Notts County Altrincham Squad

This is a rare moment in the national spotlight for a community club that only turned professional four years ago. Gibson said: A lot of our players are good enough to play at a higher level, and it is a chance to showcase themselves and test ourselves against a club that three years ago were in the same league as us. His squad includes five players that have previously appeared for Notts County.

Gibson also has cup pedigree, having played for Conference club Southport 24 years ago when they produced a memorable FA Cup upset over Notts County. He was part of the Tranmere squad that reached the League Cup final in 2000, and he also won the Welsh Cup three times, including twice as a manager. He said: Cups have always been very special to me. We are really excited about it and we are going to give it absolutely everything.

But you only remember these days if you come out on the right side of the result. Heathcote also managed Altrincham between 2002 and 2009, and in a remarkable twist of fate his special connection with the competition has been carried on by his son. Not content with emulating his father by also playing for Altrincham, Sam Heathcote helped them beat League One Barnsley in 2015, the club's most recent cup upset.

Sam Heathcote Macclesfield Crystal Palace

Having joined local rivals Macclesfield, this year Sam was at the heart of the defence for the National League North side as they stunned then-holders Crystal Palace to produce the greatest shock in FA Cup history, with a staggering 117 places between the sides. Graham Heathcote said: That far exceeded anything I have done. I never won in the third round. It is just one of those things.

He will be at League One side Mansfield on Saturday where he hopes to watch Sam, who works as a teacher in Altrincham, pull off another upset for Macclesfield.