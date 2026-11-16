FAA Nationwide Ground Stop Disrupts US Air Travel After Technical Failure

The FAA implemented a historic nationwide ground stop on November 13 due to legacy equipment failure, canceling over 12,000 flights and impacting one million travelers.

Mosab Nadi, a student pilot training at Raptor Flight School in Fort Worth, Texas, faced an unprecedented situation on November 13 while completing his first solo cross-country flight. At approximately 3:30pm, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a mandatory nationwide ground stop that forced all aircraft to land immediately. Nadi was navigating a 150-nautical-mile route across three different airports when Air Traffic Control instructed him to execute an emergency landing in compliance with the order.

During the chaotic airspace closure, Nadi communicated his novice status to the controller. 'Ma'am I'm a student pilot honestly, this is my first time doing solo cross country and I don't know what to do,' Nadi told ATC operators. He later described the shock of the event, noting that such an extreme measure was never part of his training curriculum. 'I was so shocked, I was just speaking to ATC Fort Worth five minutes ago,' Nadi recounted in an interview with CBS News. 'This does not happen, it's not even something I spoke about with my instructor.'

Also read Trump Blames Biden Era for Air Traffic Shutdown as FAA Grounds Flights

Legacy Equipment Causes Historic Airspace Shutdown

The Federal Aviation Administration attributed the disruption to a technical problem with old equipment at two separate facilities. The agency stated that a legacy Time Division Multiplex (TDM) system caused instabilities in the air traffic control network. This failure represents the second instance since the September 11 terrorist attacks where a nationwide ground stop was implemented. The FAA emphasized that the action was taken out of an abundance of caution to protect the flying public.

President Donald Trump addressed the cause of the outage on Monday at the White House. He described the machinery involved as half-century-old equipment that had essentially suffered a 'heart attack.' 'We have old, broken equipment,' the president stated. 'We essentially want to blow it up and put new in, and we can do it simultaneously with very little trouble.' He noted that some of the failed hardware was 55 years old and required immediate replacement to prevent future incidents.

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Political Blame Game Over Infrastructure Upgrades

While the FAA focused on the technical specifics, political figures quickly assigned responsibility for the infrastructure failures. President Trump blamed the Biden administration for flawed upgrades to communication systems. He argued that connecting copper wiring to glass fiber-optic lines was a fundamental engineering error. 'The Biden administration hooked up a lot of copper into glass. And copper, if you know anything about electrical engineering, cannot hook up copper into glass,' Trump explained.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy echoed these sentiments, describing the recent upgrade work as shoddy and directly responsible for the outage. The President characterized the previous administration's spending on these transitions as a waste of money. He told reporters that more funding from Congress is necessary to fully upgrade the system. 'We want to make it beyond safe. We want to have the best system in the world, and for that we need Congress,' Trump asserted.

Massive Disruption for Travelers and Airlines

The technical failure had profound effects on the aviation industry and millions of passengers. ATC operators canceled approximately 12,462 flights, with major airlines accounting for 9,082 of those cancellations. Airline tracker FlightAware reported that over 20,000 flights were canceled from Friday to Sunday. Over 25,000 additional flights were delayed, with lingering impacts extending into Monday.

The disruption is estimated to have impacted over one million American travelers. Despite the scale of the event, normal air traffic operations resumed by 8:15pm on the same day. The Federal Aviation Administration reaffirmed that safety remains their highest priority and that they would never compromise the safety of the public. The agency continues its work to transition from obsolete copper wires to modern systems.

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Student Pilot Safe Return and Future Training

For Mosab Nadi, the incident concluded with a safe landing at Hicks Airfield, the same facility where he had taken off. He credited his training at Raptor Flight School for helping him remain calm under extreme pressure. 'The training at Raptor Flight School enabled him to stay cool, calm and collected enough to handle the situation,' his account suggested. Nadi described the feeling of relief after touching down as unimaginable.

Nadi reflected on the uniqueness of the event and his ability to manage the crisis. 'This is so unique in so many ways. I could not believe it,' he said. Rather than being deterred by the chaotic airspace, the student pilot expressed enthusiasm for returning to the skies. 'I can't wait for the sky to clear again so I can do my second cross-country,' Nadi concluded. His experience highlights the rare intersection of routine flight training and a historic national infrastructure failure.