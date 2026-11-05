Fab Swingers Member Denies Rape Claiming Joanne Young Consent

Norman Macksoni testifies at Winchester Crown Court that Joanne Young participated willingly in sexual acts. This follows Philip Young's guilty plea to drugging and abusing his wife over 13 years.

Norman Macksoni, a member of the Fab Swingers website, has told Winchester Crown Court that he believed Joanne Young consented to sexual activity, directly contradicting rape allegations against him. The defendant stated that Young, who advertised her willingness to participate in cuckolding, actively engaged in the encounter and showed no signs of being drugged or unwilling during the incident in February 2017.

Consent Claims and Website Interactions

Macksoni, aged 48, from Sharnbrook in Bedfordshire, testified that he joined the platform after seeing a high volume of advertisements related to cuckolding, where married couples invite third parties to join them. He used the alias Dark Stranger and received messages from Young, who posted under the username London Monkey. She invited him to her home in Swindon, Wiltshire, with the specific condition that she would be blindfolded to remain anonymous to him.

Also read Joanne Young rape-accused 'not bothered if she was drunk', court told

The court heard that when Macksoni arrived at the property, Young greeted him wearing a mask with her hands restrained but her feet flat on the bed. He reported that she appeared to be conversing with her husband, Philip Young, and that he felt there was no reason to doubt the invitation for sex. Macksoni emphasized that the arrangement was discussed clearly through the website messages before the meeting took place.

Details of the February 2017 Encounter

Describing the sexual act, Macksoni claimed that Young was fully participating in the events, making noises, moving her body, and pulling him in with her legs. He insisted that her engagement indicated consent and that he would have stopped immediately if she had appeared distressed or unresponsive. He noted that her positioning behind him was unnerving but interpreted the interaction as mutually agreed upon at the time.

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He further stated that Young agreed to unprotected sex, which he believed was part of the initial request. Macksoni explained that he thought both he and Young were communicating with him, not realizing that Philip Young might have been speaking on her behalf. He confirmed he was unaware that the incident was being filmed by Philip Young during the encounter.

Philip Young's Guilty Plea to 56 Charges

While Macksoni denies rape, Philip Young, 50, a former Conservative councillor, has pleaded guilty to 56 sexual offenses committed against his wife over a 13-year period at their Swindon home. His charges include 14 counts of voyeurism, 11 counts of rape, 11 counts of administering a substance with intent to stupefy or overpower, seven counts of assault by penetration, four counts of sexual assault, and one count of publishing an obscene article.

Philip Young admitted to drugging Joanne Young and using voyeurism to record the abuse. His guilty plea stands in stark contrast to the defenses mounted by the other men on trial, who maintain they acted based on the apparent consent of the victim. Joanne Young has waived her right to anonymity, allowing her identity to be publicly disclosed during these proceedings.

Other Defendants and Trial Status

Four other men are currently standing trial alongside Macksoni, each facing various charges related to the abuse of Joanne Young. Richard Wilkins, 62, from Swindon, has pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and one count of assault by penetration. Mohammed Hassan, 38, also from Swindon, has entered a not guilty plea to one count of sexual touching.

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Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, from Swindon, has denied charges of sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching. Additionally, a sixth defendant, Dean Hamilton, 47, from Street in Somerset, has admitted to one charge of assault by penetration, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of rape. All five defendants currently facing trial will be sentenced after the conclusion of the proceedings.

The trial at Winchester Crown Court continues as the jury considers the testimonies regarding the complex circumstances of the sexual encounters. The prosecution argues that Joanne Young was coerced and drugged by her husband to facilitate these acts, while the defense witnesses assert that the interactions were consensual based on their understanding of the arrangements made through the swingers website.