A director at Craft Irish Whiskey had a £2 million Fabergé egg and watch stolen from her designer handbag outside a London pub. The thief, Enzo Conticello, has been sentenced, but the items remain unrecovered. The case highlights the prevalence of luxury thefts and the rarity of the stolen Fabergé set.

Rosie Dawson, a director at Craft Irish Whiskey , is reportedly very upset following the theft of her designer handbag containing a rare Fabergé egg and watch, valued at £2 million. The incident occurred outside the Dog and Duck pub in London 's Soho district. The thief, identified as Enzo Conticello , a 29-year-old Algerian drug addict, was sentenced to over two years in jail for theft and three counts of fraud by misrepresentation.

Conticello, who had no knowledge of the egg and watch's value, also stole Dawson's laptop and credit cards, which he used to purchase items at local supermarkets. The stolen Fabergé items, which had been on display at a work event earlier that evening, have never been recovered. The company's insurers have paid out a sum of £106,700 for the loss.\The incident, which took place on November 7, 2024, unfolded as Dawson was outside the pub's smoking area, briefly placing her handbag on the ground. When she turned back, the bag was gone. The handbag itself was worth £1,600 and contained, alongside the Fabergé egg and watch, a £1,500 Apple laptop, Apple AirPods, a £350 store voucher, keys, three bank cards, £200 worth of makeup, a Mulberry card holder, and £20 in cash. During the sentencing hearing, the prosecutor emphasized the rarity of the Fabergé set to which the stolen items belonged, with only seven such sets in existence. Three sets had previously sold for between $2 and $3 million each, and the company was seeking similar amounts for the remaining sets. The defense attorney stated that Conticello, struggling with drug addiction at the time, gave the bag away without realizing the value of its contents. The court also heard that a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods but no further action was taken.\Following the theft, there has been a considerable impact on the Craft Irish Whiskey Company. The Fabergé egg and watch were part of a limited edition collection. The company is seeking the full value of the lost items. The mother of the victim, Leslie Dawson, expressed her concern regarding the loss. The case highlights a concerning trend of luxury thefts in London, with Algerian nationals often being involved. The stolen items were intended to be sold for a high amount, but they were lost to the thief. The judge, Recorder Kate Livesey KC, acknowledged the extraordinary nature of the stolen item. The defense further stated that the Conticello did not recognize the item and had no knowledge of its value. This high-profile theft underscores the vulnerability of individuals carrying valuable items in public spaces and the challenges of recovering stolen luxury goods. The focus now is on recovering the egg and the watch. The incident also puts a spotlight on the rise of organized crime networks and how they impact the market of valuable items





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Fabergé Egg Theft London Luxury Goods Enzo Conticello Craft Irish Whiskey Soho Crime Fraud

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