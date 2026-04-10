Fabergé Egg Theft Leaves Director 'Very Upset': Algerian Drug Addict Sentenced

A director at Craft Irish Whiskey was left devastated after her designer handbag containing a £2 million Fabergé egg was stolen outside a London pub. The thief, Enzo Conticello, an Algerian drug addict, was unaware of the egg's value. The stolen items included a laptop and credit cards, which were used for purchases. The Fabergé egg and watch, displayed earlier at a work event, have not been recovered.

Rosie Dawson, a director at Craft Irish Whiskey, is reportedly very upset following the theft of her designer handbag, which contained a valuable Fabergé egg and watch. The incident occurred outside the Dog and Duck pub in London , where Dawson was meeting a friend. The thief, identified as Enzo Conticello , a 29-year-old Algerian drug addict, was apprehended and sentenced for the crime.

Conticello, who had no knowledge of the bag's contents, also stole Dawson's laptop and credit cards, which he subsequently used to purchase goods. The stolen items, including the Fabergé egg and watch belonging to Craft Irish Whiskey Company, have yet to be recovered. The theft occurred on November 7, 2024, and has left Dawson and her family distressed. The whereabouts of the luxurious items remain unknown, adding to the company's loss. \The Fabergé egg and watch, displayed earlier at a work event, were inside Dawson's designer handbag, valued at £1,600. The handbag also contained a laptop, AirPods, store voucher, keys, bank cards, makeup, a cardholder, and cash. Conticello, who was reportedly seeking 'easy cash,' has claimed he did not know the value of the stolen items, including the emerald-encrusted Fabergé egg and watch. The company, known for its high-end whiskey, has received £106,700 from insurers, but the loss of the Fabergé set is significant. The prosecutor revealed that only seven Fabergé sets exist, each containing a jeweled egg, watch, whisky bottle, cigars, and humidor, with three sets sold for millions. The court heard that Conticello gave the bag to someone for drugs, as he was a cocaine addict at the time. The defense stated that Conticello was unaware of the value and showed genuine remorse. This case brings attention to the rise of luxury thefts in London, often involving organized criminal networks. \The case has drawn attention to the prevalence of luxury thefts in London, with Algerian nationals often involved. The stolen Fabergé egg and watch belonged to the Craft Irish Whiskey Company, which had displayed the items at a work event. Conticello, upon being caught, admitted to using the stolen bank cards to buy cigarettes and other goods. The court heard that Conticello had no idea about the value of the stolen items. The court heard that Conticello gave the bag to someone to purchase drugs, and at the time was a cocaine addict. The stolen items included a £1,500 Apple laptop, AirPods, a £350 store voucher, keys, Dawson's bank cards, makeup, a Mulberry card holder, and cash. The judge noted the extraordinary value of the Fabergé items. The theft has highlighted the risks associated with displaying high-value items in public. The investigation involved a 25-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, but no further action was taken. The case is a reminder of the vulnerability of luxury goods to theft and the impact these crimes have on victims and businesses





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