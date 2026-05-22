Fabian Schar's Future at Newcastle United

The Mag provides an update on Fabian Schar's situation at Newcastle United, with the club offering him a new contract and hoping for a successful outcome.

Submitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read our As things currently stand, Fabian Schar is set to end his time at Newcastle United on 30 June 2026.

However, Friday morning has seen an official club explanation of the situation surrounding Fabian Schar.

'Newcastle United have offered Fabian Schar a new contract and are hopeful he will sign it. The 34-year-old has been offered reduced terms, and will need to understand his role in the group moving forward.

' 'We have spoken to Fabian and his agent and we are hoping for a successful outcome. We want him to stay, he’s been unbelievable for us.

' Fabian Schar has previously been happy to add another season onto his existing contract. He turns 35 in December and so it is very likely that the 2026/27 season will be his last at St James’ Park, if agreement can be reached. Newcastle United star included in England World Cup squad but no Foden, Maguire, Shaw, Garner This is how the first choice Newcastle United team will look for the 2026/27 seaso





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Fabian Schar Newcastle United England World Cup Squad First Choice Newcastle United Team 2026/27 Season

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