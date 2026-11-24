Former Derby County striker Fabrizio Ravanelli seeks to reclaim £340,000 in National Insurance contributions from HMRC, arguing the dissolved employer was liable for the debt.

Former Premier League footballer Fabrizio Ravanelli is engaged in a High Court dispute with HM Revenue and Customs ( HMRC) concerning a £340,000 claim related to National Insurance contributions from his playing career two decades ago. The 57-year-old Italian striker, widely known by the nickname 'White Feather' due to his distinctive prematurely white hair, is seeking to recoup funds withheld from an employee benefit trust settlement.

The Core Dispute Over Trust Fund Distribution

The legal conflict centers on a distribution of approximately £2.136 million from an employee benefit trust established by Derby County Ltd, the entity for which Ravanelli played between 2001 and 2003. The original sum deposited into the trust by the football club between February 2002 and March 2006 was £1 million. Due to investment gains over nearly two decades, the value of the fund grew to £2,136,310 by July 2021, at which point the trustees decided to distribute the cash to Ravanelli to mitigate impending inheritance tax charges.

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During the distribution process, the trustees of the employee benefit trust entered into a settlement agreement with HMRC to resolve potential tax liabilities. Under the terms of this agreement, £1,280,834.85 was paid to the UK tax authority. The remaining balance of approximately £855,000 was subsequently transferred to Fabrizio Ravanelli. The former professional footballer has now challenged the portion of the payment designated for National Insurance Contributions, arguing that he was not legally liable for this specific debt.

Legal Arguments Regarding Employer Liability

Mr Justice Eardley heard arguments from both sides regarding who held the legal responsibility for paying National Insurance Contributions when the funds were distributed. Ravanelli's legal team, represented by barrister Tim Johnston, contends that the National Insurance Contributions were the responsibility of his former employer, Derby County Ltd. The claim is that because the company ceased trading and was dissolved more than twenty years ago amid financial difficulties, the liability cannot now be enforced against the individual employee.

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Tim Johnston asserted that tax legislation dictates if an employer no longer exists, the employee is not required to pay any National Insurance Contributions. He stated that according to HMRC's own guidance, no sums should have been withheld for National Insurance when the distribution was made. The barrister argued that HMRC acted wrongly by refusing to reopen the settlement agreement, asserting that the money represented a liability that had effectively vanished with the dissolution of Derby County Ltd.

HMRC, represented by barrister Adam Tolley, vigorously opposed this interpretation of the tax laws. Tolley argued that Ravanelli's claim is a fundamental misunderstanding of National Insurance legislation. The tax authority maintains that when the trustee made the distribution from the employee benefit trust, the trustee was deemed the employer under relevant tax laws, and Ravanelli was deemed the employee. Therefore, the trustee was contractually liable for the contributions, not the dissolved football club.

Financial History and Professional Career Context

To understand the scale of the financial assets in question, it is necessary to examine Ravanelli's extensive career in English football. The Italian international striker first arrived in England in 1997 via a £7 million transfer to Middlesbrough. He became a hero to the Boro fans, notably scoring a hat-trick against Liverpool on his debut in 1996, a statistic often cited despite the transfer timeline discrepancy in some biographical notes, though his impact was immediate. He made 50 appearances for Middlesbrough, scoring 32 goals before moving on to play for Marseille and Lazio in Italy.

Ravanelli returned to the Premier League in the latter stages of his career with Derby County. Although his tenure at the club was relatively short, spanning from 2001 to 2003, the club's financial dealings during this period created the complex trust structure now at the center of the litigation. The £1 million contributed to the employee benefit trust represents a significant portion of his remuneration package during his time at the club, highlighting the value of the earnings now subject to tax scrutiny.

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Ruling on Tax Settlement Validity

The core of HMRC's defense rests on the validity of the original settlement agreement between the trustees and the tax authority. Adam Tolley told the court that the primary case for HMRC is that the trustee, having agreed to the settlement, is contractually liable to pay the agreed sum. The barrister emphasized that the settlement agreement effectively determined the total tax liability associated with the distribution, and there is no suggestion that any part of the sum was excluded from this liability.

Tolley clarified that even under Ravanelli's own case, the National Insurance Contributions paid under the settlement represented liabilities for which the trustee was liable, or which would have been liable to Derby County Ltd had it not been dissolved. The High Court is now tasked with determining whether the taxpayer can recover the £340,000 portion of the payment, or if the settlement agreement stands as a final resolution of the tax dues owed by the employee benefit trust distribution.