Facial Recognition Divides Travellers at Historic Appleby Horse Fair

The deployment of AI facial recognition technology at the 250th Appleby Horse Fair has sparked a major controversy, splitting the traveller community between those who see it as a necessary safety measure and those who denounce it as discriminatory mass surveillance, creating a noticeably calmer but more policed atmosphere at the centuries-old event.

The historic Appleby Horse Fair in Cumbria , England, celebrated its 250th iteration this year, drawing approximately 30,000 travellers, gypsies, and spectators to the small market town for a week-long event centered on horse trading, traditional gatherings, and social festivities.

The fair, held annually since 1765, is a significant cultural touchstone for the Romani and traveller communities, featuring a centuries-old tradition of washing horses in the River Eden. However, the 2024 event was marked by a significant and controversial new development: the deployment of live facial recognition technology by Cumbria Police, in collaboration with officers from Greater Manchester Police's technology unit. This marked the first time the AI-powered system, recently expanded beyond London's Metropolitan Police, was used at the fair.

The technology involves cameras mounted on police vehicles scanning faces in the crowd and comparing them in real-time against a watchlist of individuals wanted by police or previously banned from the event. Matches generate a likelihood score, with police taking action on scores above 64 percent, though the system never claims 100 percent accuracy. This police initiative has sparked a profound internal rift within the travelling community.

On one side, Billy Welch, a 65-year-old prominent gypsy spokesman and organizer known as a 'Shera Rom,' has publicly endorsed the technology. He stated, 'If you haven't done anything wrong, you don't have anything to worry about,' framing it as a tool for public safety.

He is supported by police authorities, including Cumbria Police and Crime Commissioner David Allen, who warned potential attendees: 'individuals who come to Appleby who are wanted or they are known to police, this will capture you. You might want to think about whether this is the best place for you to be during that week.

' On the opposing side, figures like reformed ex-prisoner Tommy Joyce from Manchester, who campaigns against anti-gypsy discrimination, view Welch as an 'informant' for collaborating with police. Joyce and John Reilly, founder of the Gypsy Traveller League, argue the technology constitutes discriminatory mass surveillance that targets their community. Reilly stated, 'no travelling man sits with police while members of his own community are being targeted, stopped, searched - and even locked up.

' This has created a heated debate, played out in person at the fair and on social media, where Joyce posted a video railing against the 'heavy-handed' police presence and the introduction of the cameras. The fair's atmosphere this year was noticeably quieter, according to long-time attendees. This calmer environment is attributed not only to favorable weather but also to the deterrent effect of the new surveillance.

Hundreds of police officers from neighboring forces were deployed for a 24/7 operation, described by some travellers as oppressive. The police operation also resulted in the seizure of 99 dangerous 'pyramid rings,' a type of metal ring used in dog fighting, highlighting the ongoing concerns about criminal activity associated with the event in past years, which had been marred by fighting, drug use, and numerous arrests.

Despite the controversy, the core traditions of the Appleby Horse Fair continued: children with ponies, horse-drawn carts, music, drinking, and the iconic river crossing. The central, unspoken experience for all present, however, was the feeling of being watched, as cameras captured the vibrant, chaotic scene, feeding facial data into an algorithmic system designed to separate the 'wanted' from the rest, fundamentally altering the nature of this centuries-old communal gathering





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Facial Recognition Appleby Horse Fair Traveller Community Gypsy Surveillance Police AI Privacy Discrimination Cumbria

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