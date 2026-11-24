Over 250 locals in Somerset oppose Hill Residential's plan to build 200 homes on the edge of the Failand Triangle, citing green belt protection and unique village character.

Residents of the distinctive triangular settlement in Failand, Somerset, are mobilizing against a proposal by Hill Residential to construct 200 new homes on land bordering the village. The development plan, submitted in December 2025, targets the edge of the village near Bristol, threatening to alter the unique three-sided layout that has defined the community since it was established on a former tree plantation after the Second World War.

Core Details Of The Housing Proposal

Hill Residential argues that the surrounding land, currently classified as green belt, should be reclassified as grey belt to deliver much-needed housing. The application seeks permission to build properties that would cause the settlement to spread beyond its iconic boundaries, which are currently marked by Clevedon Road, Weston Road, and Flax Bourton Road. The existing village comprises 350 homes, and residents fear that adding 200 new properties would irreversibly change the character of the area.

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The developers contend that the land is suitable for construction and necessary to meet housing demands. However, the local community strongly disputes the characterization of the land, maintaining that it is protected green belt land essential for preserving the rural identity of Failand. The distinction between green belt and grey belt land is central to the legal and planning arguments being presented to North Somerset Council.

Stakeholder Positions And Local Opposition

Maria Payne, councillor for Wraxall and Failand Parish Council, has emerged as a leading voice against the development, emphasizing that the triangle shape defines the settlement. As a member of The Hands Off Failand Green Belt group, Ms. Payne states that breaking the boundary of the triangle violates the local plan, which is clear that such boundaries should not be breached. The group is actively campaigning to raise funds to support their legal case against the proposal.

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More than 250 locals have formally pleaded with North Somerset Council to reject the plans, citing a range of concerns from infrastructure capacity to environmental impact. Residents describe Failand as a unique and special village with a leafy character that is rarely seen elsewhere. Many long-term residents, including Sandra Roberts and Charlie Barker, express deep emotional attachments to the area, noting that the triangle shape is integral to local identity and history.

Local resident Charlie Barker, aged 23, argues that the village lacks the infrastructure to support additional homes and that building in this location is unsupportable. He points out that the area already suffers from traffic issues, with Flax Bourton serving as a rat run for vehicles. Another resident, Simon, fears that the visual and aesthetic aspect of the village would be lost, resulting in an ugly housing estate that disrupts the peacefulness valued by the community.

Real-World Impact And Next Steps

The conflict highlights significant concerns regarding transportation and sustainability, with Ms. Payne noting that all roads in and out are fast and steep, making the area inaccessible by walking. She argues that the lack of sustainable transport options means that new residents would be entirely dependent on cars, and that essential services like supermarkets are unlikely to invest in such a location. The noise and disruption from construction equipment are also a major worry, with one 76-year-old resident warning of a decade of disturbance.

Environmental and wildlife impacts are also central to the opposition, with residents pointing out that the fields are a habitat for deer, wild rabbits, and other wildlife. Sandra Roberts, who grew up in the village, recalls how the triangle was a central feature of local life and school activities. She emphasizes that the peacefulness and natural beauty of the area would be destroyed by the development, affecting the quality of life for current and future residents.

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The decision on the housing application will be made during a six-day inquiry listed for April next year. North Somerset Council will review the evidence from both the developers and the local community before rendering a verdict. The outcome of this inquiry will determine whether the Failand Triangle remains intact as a protected rural settlement or yields to new residential expansion.

The debate underscores the broader tension between housing needs and green belt preservation in the South West of England. For the residents of Failand, the issue is not just about housing numbers but about protecting the unique identity and character of their village. The hands-off message seen on signs throughout the community reflects a strong desire to maintain the status quo and prevent the erosion of the green belt that defines the region.