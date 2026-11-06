Fairfield Father Henry Moore Dies After I-80 Motorcycle Crash

Henry Moore, a 37-year-old Chevron employee and father of three, died following a motorcycle accident on I-80 in Fairfield. The crash occurred on October 29 near the Manuel Campos Parkway on-ramp.

Henry Moore, a 37-year-old father of three from Fairfield, died following a motorcycle accident on Interstate 80 in California. The incident occurred on the morning of October 29, precisely one day before his daughter's birthday.

Crash Details and CHP Investigation

The California Highway Patrol stated that Moore was entering the I-80 on-ramp from the Manuel Campos Parkway around 4:30 a.m. when the collision took place. Preliminary findings from law enforcement indicate that speed was a contributing factor in the accident.

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Authorities reported that Moore lost control of his motorcycle and failed to negotiate the curve on the on-ramp. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located him unconscious on the side of the road with shallow breathing. Emergency responders administered life-saving measures immediately.

Despite these efforts, Moore succumbed to his injuries at 4:36 a.m., just six minutes after the initial crash. The California Highway Patrol confirmed that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatality remains ongoing.

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Family Tribute and Professional Life

Moore is survived by his wife, Renee, and their three children: 11-year-old Ria, eight-year-old Jhene, and three-year-old Nathaniel. His sister, Jessica Romero, described him as a hardworking man who dedicated his life to providing for his family.

He worked 12-hour shifts at the Chevron Richmond refinery. When not working these long hours, he focused on creating memories with his wife and children. His sister noted that he frequently traveled with his family or planned trips to visit relatives.

Romero highlighted his commitment to family gatherings, mentioning that he attended monthly Sunday dinners. These events brought together approximately 20 family members and friends. She emphasized that his presence brought joy and laughter to everyone he knew.

Hobbies and Community Impact

Beyond his professional duties, Moore was known for his adventurous spirit and hobbies. He enjoyed snowboarding, building and customizing cars, and collecting Pokémon cards. He also loved exploring new places and sharing these experiences with his loved ones.

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The tragedy has deeply affected his community, with his sister expressing that the family was shattered by the loss. The incident occurred so close to his daughter's birthday, adding a layer of heartbreak to the grief felt by his family and friends.

The California Highway Patrol Solano Division issued a statement extending their deepest condolences to Moore's family, friends, and everyone affected by this heartbreaking incident. Authorities continue to gather information as the official investigation proceeds.