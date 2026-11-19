Fall River Public Schools faced misinformation when a fake flyer claimed closure for Grand Theft Auto VI launch. Officials clarified the schedule remains normal despite viral rumors.

Fall River Public Schools officials in Massachusetts dealt with a surge of angry calls and emails after a viral flyer falsely claimed all classes were canceled for the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. The bogus document stated that schools would be closed on Thursday, November 19, to allow students to play the highly anticipated video game. District authorities were immediately forced to intervene and clarify that the educational institutions were open and operating on their regular schedules.

The Core Details of the Misinformation

The flyer, which was rapidly shared across social media platforms, explicitly declared that Fall River Public Schools would be closed on Thursday, November 19. It cited the release of Grand Theft Auto VI as the reason, acknowledging it as a significant cultural event with potential impacts on student focus. The document included a graphic of a computer console joystick and assured families that classes would resume on Friday.

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School district administrators quickly confirmed that the AI-generated flyer was entirely fake. A spokesperson for the Fall River District released a statement emphasizing that schools were not canceled. The official notice reiterated that all Fall River Public Schools would be open tomorrow, Thursday, November 19, and would operate on their regular schedules. Officials urged parents to refer to official communication channels for any legitimate news regarding school closures or schedule changes.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

The reaction to the fake flyer was mixed, with some community members finding the humor in the absurdity of canceling school for a video game release. One user commented that the claim was hilarious, noting that no superintendent in their right mind would make such a decision. However, the misinformation caused genuine stress for many families who feared missing educational time or were confused about the day's schedule.

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The incident was not isolated to Fall River. School administrators in Somerville also released notices to alert students and parents that schools were not closed after becoming aware of online rumors and clever flyers advertising cancellations. Similarly, a flyer claiming that St John's Prep in Danvers would be closed on Thursday surfaced online while school was already in session, as reported by The Boston Globe.

Real-World Impact on Education and Business

The anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, the franchise's first new game in 13 years, prompted widespread concerns about absences in schools and workplaces. Many US schools and companies prepared for an extreme influx of sick calls or planned absences before the launch. The game, set in Vice City and following protagonists Jason and Lucia, has been in full production since 2020 and is reported to be one of the most expensive entertainment projects ever made with a budget exceeding $1 billion.

Pre-order sales surged to an estimated $1.65 billion before the game released on Thursday, with projections suggesting another $3 billion to $5 billion in revenue during the first week. This massive commercial success has drawn attention from educators and parents alike. David Riedel, a father in Pittsburgh, told The New York Times that he had to negotiate with his 15-year-old son at the dinner table about whether to skip school. Meanwhile, Seattle Public Schools sent email reminders stating that Thursday remains a regular instructional day despite the hype.