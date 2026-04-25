Falklands Crisis Looms as Trump Threatens to Back Argentina's Claim Ahead of King Charles' US Visit

Leaked Pentagon email reveals Donald Trump is considering withdrawing US support for British sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, potentially backing Argentina's claim, as King Charles prepares for a state visit to America. Concerns grow over the UK's ability to defend the islands and the implications for transatlantic relations.

King Charles III is preparing for a state visit to the United States next week amidst escalating tensions surrounding the Falkland Islands . A leaked Pentagon email reveals that former President Donald Trump is considering withdrawing US support for British sovereignty over the islands, potentially backing Argentina 's long-standing claim.

This threat is reportedly part of a broader effort to 'punish' Western allies perceived as not providing sufficient support for Trump's policies, particularly regarding a potential conflict with Iran. The revelation has sparked outrage across the UK, with veterans, politicians, and Falkland Islanders expressing strong condemnation. Keir Starmer has affirmed that British sovereignty will not be compromised, while figures like SAS hero Robin Horsfall have called for a firm stance against Trump's actions.

However, Downing Street has been unable to definitively state whether the UK possesses the naval capacity to adequately defend the archipelago, citing the current state of the Royal Navy. Concerns are also growing that Argentina's current hard-right leader, Javier Milei, a known ally of Trump, may be emboldened by a shift in US policy, with Milei publicly stating his commitment to claiming the islands. Argentina’s foreign minister has reiterated their claim, citing historical and legal rights.

The current British military presence on the Falkland Islands is relatively limited, consisting of four Typhoon fighter jets, HMS Medway, and a personnel count of 1,200 to 1,500 at RAF Mount Pleasant. This contrasts sharply with the 1982 Falklands War, which required a substantial force of over 26,000 personnel, multiple warships, and extensive air support to liberate the islands.

Recent events, such as the delayed deployment of a warship to the Mediterranean following an attack on a British base in Cyprus, have raised questions about the UK’s current rapid response capabilities. The potential for US withdrawal of support is particularly concerning given President Reagan’s limited assistance during the 1982 conflict, providing material support but remaining largely uninvolved.

The timing of these threats coincides with King Charles and Queen Camilla’s scheduled arrival in Washington DC for a state visit, which has already faced calls for cancellation due to Trump’s past criticisms of UK political leaders. The leaked memo also suggests the US is considering further punitive measures against NATO allies, including potentially excluding Spain from the alliance for refusing to grant access to its airspace or bases.

British veterans have expressed bewilderment and anger at Trump’s actions, accusing him of using the Falkland Islands as leverage in unrelated disputes and disregarding the rights of the islanders. Simon Weston, a veteran severely injured in the 1982 war, emphasized that the issue should not be entangled with personal grievances between Trump and other political figures. Trump’s demands for ‘automatic’ support within NATO, invoking Article Five, have also been met with resistance.

The situation underscores a growing rift between the US and its traditional allies, raising serious questions about the future of transatlantic security and the UK’s ability to defend its overseas territories. The upcoming state visit is now poised to be a highly sensitive and potentially fraught encounter, with the fate of the Falkland Islands hanging in the balance





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