Former journalist Taylor Auerbach faces multiple charges after a bizarre street incident in Potts Point involving a collision with a removalist truck and a positive drug test.

Former journalist Taylor Auerbach has been formally charged with driving offences following a dramatic incident in Potts Point on Monday morning. The 35-year-old was filmed running barefoot into the side of a removalist truck before police intervened and arrested him at the scene. This event marks a stark contrast to his previous high-profile role in the Bruce Lehrmann saga.

Details of the Potts Point Collision

The incident occurred at approximately 10:20am on Monday behind the Kings Cross Police Station on Ward Avenue. Officers from the Kings Cross Police Area Command arrived to find that Auerbach had collided his vehicle with the rear of a garbage truck. Police reports state that the driver allegedly then ran into the front of a separate removalist truck, causing damage to the vehicle and cracking its windscreen.

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Witnesses captured the bizarre behavior as Auerbach appeared dishevelled and barefoot while sprinting toward the branded removalist truck. The footage was initially posted by the meme account Brown Cardigan, which did not identify him, but former industry colleagues quickly recognized the fallen journalist. The visual evidence of the meltdown has since circulated widely online, highlighting the dramatic fall from grace of the former TV producer.

Police Investigation and Drug Test Results

Upon arrival, officers administered a roadside breath test to Taylor Auerbach, which returned a negative result for alcohol. However, a subsequent roadside drug test allegedly indicated the presence of cannabis in his system. Based on these findings and the nature of the collision, police arrested him before conducting a search of his vehicle.

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During the vehicle search, police allegedly located a small quantity of drugs. These items were seized for forensic examination and will be used as evidence in the ongoing investigation. The positive drug test result is a key component of the charges that will be brought against him in court later this month.

Medical Assessment and Court Charges

After his arrest, Auerbach was transported to Kings Cross Police Station where he underwent a secondary oral fluid test. He was also assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene before being taken to a hospital for further medical treatment. Following his release from medical care, he was returned to the police station to face formal charges.

The charges include driving recklessly or furiously, destroying or damaging property valued at less than or equal to $2000, failing to give particulars to the other driver, and driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs. He was granted conditional bail to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday 12 January 2027.

Backstory in the Bruce Lehrmann Trial

Taylor Auerbach previously gained significant media attention as a central figure in the defamation case involving former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann. He acted as a 'fixer' for Channel Seven during their pursuit of a high-profile interview with Lehrmann. Auerbach testified that he accompanied Lehrmann on a trip to Sydney in January 2023, effectively serving as a 'babysitter' for the former party boy.

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During his testimony in March 2024, Auerbach alleged that Lehrmann purchased cocaine and attempted to arrange sex workers at a Meriton hotel during the trip. He claimed that Seven reimbursed these expenses as 'per diems' and that he used a corporate credit card to pay for Thai massages. Seven denied any wrongdoing and vigorously challenged Auerbach's credibility during the trial.

Personal Life and Current Status

Once a promising journalist for The Daily Telegraph and other outlets, Auerbach is now believed to be unemployed. His recent months have been marked by apparent mental health struggles, including bizarre ramblings on social media. He previously worked as a paralegal for high-profile civil lawyer Rebekah Giles before losing that position.

Despite his current circumstances, Auerbach owns a mortgage-free waterfront apartment in Elizabeth Bay. The property was inherited from his late father, Greg Auerbach, who had inherited it from his parents, medico Egon Auerbach and his wife Judith. The family purchased the apartment in 1975 for just $27,000, and it remained in the family until Greg passed it on to his sons, Marsden and Greg.