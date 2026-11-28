Panic erupted at Alderwood Mall during Black Friday after shoppers mistook a furniture crash for gunfire, leading to lockdowns and mass evacuations without any actual shooting.

Mass panic and confusion swept through the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, Washington, on Friday evening, sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing for their lives. The incident occurred shortly after 5pm on Black Friday, transforming a busy shopping day into a scene of chaos and fear. Although the event was triggered by fears of an active shooter, authorities later confirmed that no gunfire had actually taken place.

Mall Lockdown and Mass Evacuation

Shoppers abandoned their bargain hunting as dramatic footage posted across social media captured crowds rushing to escape the shopping center. Employees at several stores, including Macy's, initiated emergency lockdown procedures in response to the perceived threat. The panic caused patrons to stream out of the exits in a desperate attempt to ensure their safety during the emergency.

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Mistaken Furniture Crash for Gunfire

Lynnwood Police Commander Joseph Dickinson clarified that the alarm was caused by a physical altercation where tables and chairs were knocked over. The resulting noise was loud enough to be mistaken for gunshots by customers in the food court. This misunderstanding prompted the widespread flight and scramble for exits among the terrified crowds.

Witness Accounts of the Chaos

Lasean Lowery from Shoreline witnessed the confusion while shopping with his wife near the mall. He captured video of people running and heard reports of shots being fired before realizing the source of the noise. Lowery noted that employees inside stores were scared and that some guests sought refuge in the back of the store.

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Police Investigation and Conclusion

Officers responding to the emergency ultimately found no evidence to substantiate the reports of a shooting. Investigators determined that there were no reported injuries and that the lockdowns were initiated by retailers out of caution. The Lynnwood Police Department confirmed that no suspect was identified for a shooting incident.

Impact on Black Friday Shopping

The incident unfolded during one of the busiest shopping days of the year for retailers across the country. While the mall eventually reopened, the false alarm disrupted the normal flow of customers searching for discounted merchandise. The event serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with large crowds on high-stress shopping days.