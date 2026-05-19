Families face steep energy bill rises for the summer, no immediate relief for winter, Middle East crisis fuels systemic inflation: RAC

The household price cap for energy bills is forecasted to rise by £209 a year this summer, primarily due to soaring wholesale costs from the Middle East crisis. Despite President Trump’s decision to hold off on more strikes on Iran, the chaos still persists and could affect oil prices. The complexity of the issue is further exacerbated by the unpredictable and prolonged nature of geopolitical conflicts. Meanwhile, Rachel Reeves has made clear that any energy support will be targeted on those claiming benefits, rather than families getting by without handouts.

Families face energy bills increasing by hundreds of pounds from July and no forecast of substantial improvement for the winter due to soaring wholesale costs from the Middle East crisis.

The household price cap is forecasted to rise by £209 a year and will not fall much when the weather gets colder and heating is needed. Donald Trump announced holding off more strikes on Iran after pleas from Arab states, but there is no sign of the chaos easing as Brent Crude hovers around $100 a barrel with the Strait of Hormuz closed.

The RAC warns that petrol and diesel prices could reach the highest levels since the war began in February. Although Rachel Reeves is set to announce a 5p rise in fuel duty will not go ahead in September, there are concerns the Chancellor will raise more revenue to balance the books. Cornwall Energy predicts Ofgem’s cap for July to September to be £1,850 for a typical dual fuel household, indicating a 13% increase on April’s £1,641 annual cap.

Rachel Reeves has stated that any energy support will be targeted on those claiming benefits





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