Families of Disappeared Meet Pope Leo XIV in Rome for Spiritual Support

Relatives of the Disappeared travel to Rome to meet Pope Leo XIV and Archbishop Eamon Martin, seeking spiritual relief and justice for missing loved ones from the Troubles.

Relatives of individuals vanished during Northern Ireland's Troubles are travelling to Rome to meet Pope Leo XIII on Wednesday, a visit intended to provide a significant spiritual boost to those still waiting for closure. The delegation, which includes families of the Disappeared alongside Archbishop Eamon Martin and Fr Joe Gormley, departed from Dublin Airport on Monday morning for the historic audience.

Spiritual Meeting and Key Attendees

Sandra Peake, Chief Executive of WAVE, confirmed that the group is journeying to the Vatican to amplify their long-standing calls for information regarding the final resting places of their loved ones. Peake stated that the trip was many months in the making and expressed deep gratitude to those who facilitated the travel arrangements for the families.

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The delegation includes Fr Joe Gormley, who is believed to have written a special Prayer for the return of The Disappeared, which Pope Leo XIV is expected to read during the audience. Archbishop Eamon Martin, head of the Catholic Church in Ireland, will also accompany the families to Rome for these discussions.

Unresolved Cases and Search Efforts

The meeting comes as the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) continues its painstaking search for four out of the 17 people listed as missing. Despite extensive investigations, the bodies of Joe Lynskey, Capt Robert Nairac, Seamus Maguire, and Columba McVeigh have never been found.

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Columba McVeigh, aged 19 from Donaghmore in County Tyrone, was abducted and murdered by the IRA in 1975. His disappearance remains one of the most poignant unresolved cases from the period of conflict known as the Troubles.

Families Break Decades of Silence

Sandra Peake emphasized that praying with the head of the Catholic Church would be immensely significant for the members of the families. She noted that for many years, the relatives of those abducted, murdered, and secretly buried were cowed into silence by the circumstances of their loss.

Peake declared that the families are no longer silent, stating that bringing their story directly to Pope Leo XIV amplifies their demands for anyone with information to look into their hearts and end the torment. The visit serves as a public platform to urge witnesses to come forward and provide the peace of mind that these families have been denied for decades.

Personal Faith and Ongoing Grief

Dympna Kerr, sister of Columba McVeigh, shared the profound personal impact of the unresolved case on her daily life. She explained that her faith is what enables her to get up in the morning to face the day, highlighting the resilience required to endure such prolonged uncertainty.

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Kerr stated that she prays every day for Columba and all those who have suffered, as well as for those who continue to suffer the terrible pain of not having their loved ones home with a grave to tend. The absence of a Christian burial for the victims remains a central source of anguish for their relatives.

Historical Context of the Disappeared

The term Disappeared refers to people who were abducted and murdered by republican paramilitaries during the conflict and then buried at secret locations known only to a few individuals. This covert method of killing left families without the ability to mourn properly or locate the physical remains of their relatives.

As the group prepares for their audience in Rome, the focus remains on the hope that this high-profile meeting will pressure those with knowledge of the burial sites to reveal the truth. The visit underscores the enduring legacy of the Troubles and the persistent quest for justice and closure for the victims and their families.