Family Alleges Misleading Booking as Care Home Residents Routinely Wheeled Past Their Sun Lounger During All-Inclusive Getaway

A family from Greater Manchester claims their £4,000 all-inclusive holiday in Tunisia was ruined after discovering the four-star hotel was integrated with a residential care home. Tracy Haslam, 52, says elderly residents, some with dementia, were constantly wheeled past her sun lounger, creating an environment she deemed inappropriate for her children and grandchildren. The holiday company, Loveholidays, initially rejected her compensation claim but later apologized and issued a full refund after media inquiries. The incident raises questions about disclosure requirements for hotels housing multiple types of clientele.

Tracy Haslam's much-anticipated £4,000 all-inclusive family holiday to Tunisia took an unexpected and distressing turn shortly after arrival at the four-star resort. The mother-of-three from Greater Manchester, accompanied by her two daughters and six grandchildren, quickly noticed a significant presence of elderly residents in wheelchairs throughout the hotel premises.

It was only when she saw several of these residents being pushed past her sun lounger that she began to suspect something was amiss. Her initial polite inquiry at the reception about luggage quickly evolved into a conversation about the unusually high number of older people with carers she had observed. In a moment of stark revelation, the hotel manager reportedly confirmed her worst fears: the hotel was, in part, a residential care home.

This confirmation transformed the holiday atmosphere for Haslam. She began documenting the situation, capturing footage of elderly patients, some of whom she claimed had dementia, being wheeled inches from her sun lounger "every five minutes.

" The constant parade of wheelchairs, she alleged, was not a minor inconvenience but a pervasive feature of the resort's daily life. Haslam felt utterly misled, asserting she would "never have" booked the accommodation had she known it was attached to a care facility. Her primary grievance centred on the unsuitability of the environment for children, noting that some residents were verbally vocal, adding to the unsettling experience.

Loveholidays, the booking agency, initially responded with a standard defence, stating that hotels operate under their own policies regarding clientele and that this was outside the company's control. After a "careful review" of Haslam's evidence, the rep concluded it was "not sufficient to support a claim for compensation.

" This response further inflamed the situation, leading Haslam to describe the company's stance as "blasé" and the practice of not disclosing such a significant detail as "disgusting. " She criticized the experience as bizarre and unsuitable for a family holiday, especially for a four-star resort she described as "shocking. " The matter took a different turn only after the press became involved. Loveholidays then issued a formal apology and provided a full refund to Haslam and her family.

The company admitted they had become aware that the hotel accommodates residential care guests in a designated section and announced they were temporarily halting new bookings for this specific hotel while they "investigate further" with their accommodation partner. This sequence of events highlights a potential gap in transparency between booking platforms and the true nature of the accommodations they sell.

Haslam's story underscores the importance of accurate and complete disclosures to prevent consumer disappointment and raises questions about the classification and marketing of hybrid facilities that serve both tourists and long-term care residents





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Holiday Misrepresentation Travel Complaint Care Home Integration Consumer Rights Tunisia Hotel

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