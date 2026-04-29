Family Claims 'Fake News' as Reports Surface of Missing Scots Model Found in Morocco

Conflicting reports surround the case of Rachel Kerr, a missing Scottish model and influencer. While initial reports indicated she was found safe in Agadir, Morocco, her family has refuted these claims, stating she remains missing and in potential danger.

The search for Rachel Kerr , a 31-year-old model and travel influencer from Dunblane, Scotland , continues amidst conflicting reports regarding her whereabouts. Initial news surfaced earlier today suggesting she had been located safe and well in an apartment in Agadir , Morocco , after voluntarily checking out of her hotel.

These reports, originating from a member of a hotel Facebook group and seemingly corroborated by a statement from the Agadir Security Authority, indicated that police had traced her movements after she was reported missing on April 27th. The statement detailed that Kerr entered Morocco on March 30th and was found to have left her hotel of her own accord, with no evidence of attack or threat to her safety.

Authorities also claimed she was in contact with her brother, who had travelled to Morocco on April 22nd to find her. However, these claims have been vehemently disputed by a family member, Peter Kerr, who declared on social media that the reports of her discovery are 'fake news'. This denial casts a shadow of doubt over the initial positive reports and intensifies concerns for her well-being.

The situation surrounding Rachel Kerr’s disappearance is increasingly complex, complicated by reports of a mental health crisis. Friends of Kerr have expressed serious concerns about her state of mind, stating she is 'in mental crisis and a danger to herself'. This information contradicts earlier speculation about her potentially travelling with someone in Agadir. According to friends, Kerr was last seen leaving SMART nightclub at 5 am on Saturday, April 25th, and had exhausted her funds by Friday.

Her brother had previously travelled to Morocco in an attempt to locate her, but she reportedly hid her passport, refusing to return home. He was forced to return for work after a few days, leaving Kerr still unwilling to cooperate with efforts to bring her back to Scotland. The lack of communication and her deliberate attempts to avoid contact with her family are raising alarm bells, suggesting a deeper underlying issue.

Friends have pleaded for an end to speculation and requested that only factual information be shared, emphasizing the urgency of the situation and the need for support. The initial reports of Kerr’s location stemmed from a post within the Caribbean Village Agador Hotel Facebook group, where a member stated that Agadir police had found her safe in an apartment. This information was then picked up by news outlets, leading to widespread reporting of her reappearance.

However, the swift denial from her family member, Peter Kerr, has created confusion and uncertainty. While the Agadir Security Authority’s statement details a thorough investigation and confirms Kerr’s presence in Morocco, the family’s insistence that she remains missing suggests a potential disconnect between official reports and the reality of the situation. The fact that none of Kerr’s other relatives have publicly confirmed the reports further fuels the doubts.

The ongoing search is now focused on verifying the accuracy of the information provided by Moroccan authorities and determining Kerr’s true state of mind and location. The family continues to appeal to anyone with information about her whereabouts, particularly those in the Agadir area, to come forward and assist in bringing her home safely. The situation remains fluid and deeply concerning, highlighting the challenges of international missing person cases and the importance of accurate information





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Rachel Kerr Missing Person Morocco Agadir Scotland Travel Influencer Mental Health

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