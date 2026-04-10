Family Devastated as 13-Year-Old Girl Dies in E-Bike Crash in Corby

A 13-year-old girl, Ella Walden, has died after an e-bike crash in Corby. Her family has released a heartbreaking tribute, and police are appealing for witnesses and footage related to the incident. A 32-year-old man has been arrested and released on bail pending further inquiries.

The family of 13-year-old Ella Walden is grappling with profound grief following her tragic death in an e-bike crash on April 7th in Corby . The incident, which occurred on Elizabeth Street, has left her loved ones devastated. Northamptonshire Police released a heartfelt tribute from Ella's family, painting a vivid picture of a vibrant young girl whose presence illuminated the lives of those around her.

The family describes Ella as an amazing, strong-willed, and feisty individual with a captivating smile. Her infectious personality and ability to light up any room are fondly remembered. Her family highlights her loyalty, her unwavering belief in what was right, and her compassionate nature, always supporting those in need. Ella's passion for drama and her zest for life are also emphasized, underscoring the profound loss felt by her family. The tribute poignantly states that Ella was the world to them and that life will forever have an empty space without her, but her memory will live on.\Following the tragic event, Northamptonshire Police have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and road traffic offences in connection with the incident. He has been released on police bail while investigations continue. The Serious Collision Investigation Unit is actively seeking information from the public to piece together the events leading up to the crash. The police are particularly interested in any footage, including CCTV or dash-cam recordings, that may have captured the incident. The investigation's focal point is to understand the incident and determine if there has been any wrongdoing. Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation. The police have provided several avenues for individuals to share information, including an email address for collision appeals, the Drivewatch Hotline, and the standard police non-emergency number. They encourage anyone with details to quote incident number 26000198505 to ensure the information reaches the right investigators promptly. \The community has also been affected by this tragedy. The loss of a young life, especially in such unexpected circumstances, deeply impacts those in the area. The police are continuing to provide support and resources to the family during this extremely difficult time. The details surrounding the incident are still under investigation, and authorities are working diligently to gather evidence and understand the full scope of what happened. The police are actively encouraging members of the public to come forward with any information to provide clarity and closure to the family. The investigation seeks answers, including identifying the cause of the e-bike incident and ascertaining any contributing factors. The goal of the investigation is to provide information for the victim's family, and potentially bring closure to the tragic accident. The ongoing investigation shows the commitment of the authorities to address such events with sensitivity and thoroughness. The community’s support is crucial in facilitating the investigation





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E-Bike Crash Corby Ella Walden Death Police Investigation Road Traffic Offence Witness Appeal

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