A British family confronts a massive medical debt after Amanda Cannon died in Antalya. Hannah Cooper campaigns for mandatory travel insurance to prevent similar financial tragedies for relatives abroad.

A British family is confronting a staggering £60,000 medical debt after their grandmother, Amanda Cannon, died during a holiday in Turkey without possessing travel insurance. The tragedy occurred in October when 58-year-old Ms. Cannon, originally from Redhill, Surrey, collapsed while visiting Antalya with her daughter. The family now faces the dual burden of unresolved hospital fees and the high costs associated with repatriating her body to the United Kingdom.

The incident has sparked an urgent campaign by Ms. Cannon's former daughter-in-law, Hannah Cooper, who is urging all British travelers to prioritize comprehensive coverage. Ms. Cooper, aged 33 and residing in Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex, launched a public appeal and a formal petition. She is calling on the UK Government to enact legislation making travel insurance compulsory for all international trips, citing the severe financial and emotional distress caused by the absence of such protection.

Also read Chelsea's Malo Gusto Transfer Interest from Manchester City Faces Price Obstacle

Medical Costs Escalate In Private Hospital

Amanda Cannon suffered a suspected cardiac arrest and seizure while traveling. She was transported to a private hospital in Antalya and placed on life support. The daily cost for her intensive treatment was €3,500, which equates to approximately £3,000. As her condition worsened, the accumulated expenses rapidly escalated. The total bill reached €66,500, representing a massive £55,500 in charges. This steep financial burden fell upon her relatives who were unprepared for such an exorbitant sum in a foreign healthcare system.

Hannah Cooper confirmed that Amanda Cannon died on November 5. The sudden loss occurred while the family was scrambling to understand the medical procedures and financial implications. Ms. Cooper noted that the stress of the situation was immense, particularly because she had been relying on the grandmother for emotional support. The lack of insurance meant that every hour of medical intervention added thousands of pounds to the final invoice, creating a crisis for the grieving family.

Advertisement

Campaign For Compulsory Coverage Standards

Hannah Cooper argues that the United Kingdom should adopt stricter regulations similar to those in Turkey, where travel insurance is mandatory for entry. She stated that the Turkish requirement prevents citizens and visitors from facing such catastrophic debts without recourse. Ms. Cooper believes the UK Government must intervene to protect families from the unexpected costs of overseas medical emergencies. She emphasized that her goal is not to blame Amanda Cannon, but to raise awareness about the risks of traveling without coverage.

The former daughter-in-law described the grandmother as a second mother who had been a constant source of guidance and support for 17 years. Despite their separation from Ms. Cannon's son, the bond remained strong. Ms. Cooper shared that she visited the hospital in Turkey on November 6, only to discover that the death had occurred the previous day. The shock of the situation was compounded by feelings of anger and a sense of being let down by various institutions involved in the process.

Embassy Communication And Legal Concerns

Questions have arisen regarding the communication from the British consular services during the crisis. Ms. Cooper expressed frustration that the embassy did not proactively inform the family of the situation, even if they were not explicitly told to do so. She feels that the lack of timely information added to the trauma of losing a loved one abroad. The family has since received medical records and the death certificate, which have raised further questions about the standard of care provided at the private hospital.

The family is currently seeking legal advice to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the death and the handling of the medical bills. They are also navigating the complex process of repatriation. Estimates for bringing the body back to the UK exceed £2,700. This additional cost is separate from the hospital debt, which remains outstanding. The family is waiting to establish legal responsibility for the medical charges before proceeding with final arrangements.

Advertisement

Repatriation Costs And Public Support

To help manage the overwhelming expenses, the family has established a GoFundMe campaign. This initiative aims to raise funds for the repatriation of the body while the medical bills are negotiated and resolved separately. Ms. Cooper has expressed deep gratitude for the donations received from the public. She highlighted that Amanda Cannon was a wonderful grandmother and nanny to her children, always willing to offer support whenever needed.

The campaign also serves as a warning to other holidaymakers about the importance of securing travel insurance. Ms. Cooper advised that while insurance premiums can seem costly, they prevent additional stress for loved ones in the event of a medical emergency. She reiterated that the family does not hold Amanda Cannon responsible for the lack of coverage. Instead, she hopes her story will encourage travelers to think twice before leaving home without adequate protection, ensuring that no other family faces a similar financial devastation.