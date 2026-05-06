Family Faces Homelessness After Losing Mother, Daughter, and Father in Devastating Chain of Events

Two siblings are left homeless and financially burdened after their mother and sister died in a car crash, followed by their father's death from a broken heart. The family seeks support to cover funeral costs and secure housing.

A Portsmouth family is grappling with unimaginable grief after a series of devastating losses that have left two young adults facing homelessness and financial ruin.

The tragedy began on February 22 when Michelle Devine, 43, and her seven-year-old daughter Theia Papworth were killed in a single-car accident near Hindhead tunnel in Surrey. Their red Ford Fiesta veered off the road, claiming the lives of a mother described as having a 'heart of gold' and her youngest child, who shared an exceptionally close bond with her.

Michelle's family revealed that her greatest pride was her children, and she had recently returned to Portsmouth to support them after losing her sister Sophie to a heart attack just four months prior. The heartbreak deepened when, three weeks after the crash, Michelle's husband Ted Papworth passed away in his sleep. The couple had been married for 22 years and remained deeply connected despite living separately in the UK and Spain.

Ted, who was 'absolutely broken' by the loss of his wife and daughter, succumbed to a condition where his lungs filled with fluid, a tragedy his family believes was caused by a broken heart. The surviving children, Mason, 20, and Bailey, 18, now face an uncertain future. With no will in place, authorities seized their father's property in Spain, leaving them without a home.

They are currently staying with relatives in temporary housing while a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to cover funeral expenses and help them secure a place to live. Their aunt, Olivia Knight, expressed the family's profound despair, stating that the siblings are struggling to cope with the overwhelming losses. She described Michelle as a selfless woman with a great sense of humor who would give her last penny to help others.

Olivia also shared that Michelle and Theia had an inseparable bond, with Ted often playing Roblox with his daughter across continents. The family's grief is compounded by financial strain, as the siblings now face the daunting task of arranging funerals and finding stable housing. Olivia lamented that the grandparents are also devastated, having lost two daughters in such a short span. The community has rallied around the grieving family, but the road to recovery remains long and arduous





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Family Tragedy Car Accident Broken Heart Syndrome Homelessness Grief

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