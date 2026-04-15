Family Feud Erupted Over Burial Plans for JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Amidst Crash Grief, New Book Reveals

A newly published book, drawing on the private diaries of Robert F Kennedy Jr., uncovers a bitter family feud that emerged just hours after the tragic 1999 plane crash killing John F Kennedy Jr., Carolyn Bessette, and her sister Lauren. The dispute centered on burial arrangements and included alleged insults from Edwin Schlossberg, Caroline Kennedy's husband, further escalating tensions during an already devastating time.

A new book, RFK Jr: The Fall and Rise by journalist Isabel Vincent, is shedding light on the tumultuous events that unfolded in the immediate aftermath of the tragic 1999 plane crash that claimed the lives of John F Kennedy Jr, his wife Carolyn Bessette , and her sister Lauren Bessette. The book draws heavily on the private diaries of Robert F Kennedy Jr, revealing a bitter family feud that erupted even before the victims' remains had been recovered.

At the heart of this conflict was a dispute over burial arrangements. The Bessette family desired Carolyn to be laid to rest in her hometown of Greenwich, Connecticut, a request met with resistance from the Kennedys, ultimately leading to the scattering of John and Carolyn's ashes at sea. The revelations extend to allegations of deeply strained relationships, with Caroline Kennedy's husband, Edwin Schlossberg, reportedly being a figure who belittled Carolyn Bessette and her mother. According to Vincent's account, Schlossberg allegedly dismissed a request for Robert F Kennedy Jr to deliver a eulogy for Carolyn and John with the dismissive remark, Kennedys do not eulogize non-Kennedys. This perceived disrespect further fueled the tension, with Lisa Bessette, Carolyn's surviving sister, reportedly hanging up the phone in anger during a family conference call. The book suggests that the real-life drama surrounding the couple's death was as, if not more, intense than depicted in fictionalized accounts. John F Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette were prominent figures in the 1990s, their lives and eventual deaths in July 1999 resonating deeply with the public. The crash occurred approximately 7.5 miles off the coast of Martha's Vineyard as Kennedy piloted a Piper Saratoga he had recently acquired. Despite years of flying lessons, his experience with night flying and instrument-only navigation was limited. The incident triggered one of the largest search operations in US history, a stark reminder of the numerous tragedies that have touched the Kennedy family. Robert F Kennedy Jr's diary entries offer a poignant glimpse into the shift from anticipation to devastation. He recounts visiting John's house on Martha's Vineyard on the evening of the flight and speaking with a friend, Pinky. Initially, Robert F Kennedy Jr expressed a casual optimism, writing that anything can happen with John. However, Pinky's growing concern led him to contact Carole Radziwill, who subsequently alerted the Coast Guard, initiating the search. By then, survival was improbable. Reports from the time, as previously detailed by the Daily Mail, indicated that John Kennedy Jr's body was severed in half due to a catastrophic nose-first plunge into the ocean, a maneuver described as a graveyard spiral. The aircraft descended over 1,100 feet in a mere 14 seconds, a rate of over 4,700 feet per minute. Robert F Kennedy Jr's diary entry describes being awakened by his sister Kerry early the next morning with the news of the plane's disappearance, leading him to a profound realization of John's death. He describes looking out at the lights of John's house and feeling an overwhelming sense of emptiness and sadness, echoing a line from King Lear: We are to the Gods as flies to wanton boys. They kill us for their sport. In the wake of the tragedy, Ted Kennedy canceled his daughter Rory's wedding. Memorial services were held for the victims, culminating in their burial at sea on July 22, 1999. The recovery of the trio's bodies took five days





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JFK Jr. Carolyn Bessette Plane Crash Family Feud Robert F Kennedy Jr.

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