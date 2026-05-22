Family Feud: Venezuela Fury Hits Back at Criticisms of Her Marriage Home

While vacationing in Marbella, Venezuela Fury, the eldest daughter of former boxer Tyson Fury and singer Paris, moved into the modest marital home she shared with her aspiring boxer husband Noah Price. The home, once a potato field, is now a static home on a traveller's campsite, despite the initial criticism from followeres on social media.

NEWS TEXT: 'Venezuela Fury and her husband Noah Price have hit back at critics of their new marital home, as they insist 'it's not a caravan, but a static home'.

The social media influencer, 16, and her aspiring boxer husband, 19, who married at the weekend, are expected to move into their modest marital abode in East Riding of Yorkshire on their return from their honeymoon in Marbella. The comment sparked a wave of reaction after a follower joked: 'your gaffe has a clutch'. Others wrote: 'Your bedside table has a glove box' and 'your kitchen sink has cruise control'.

The eldest daughter of Paris and Tyson was then hailed 'iconic' as she hit back. This is the humble home where Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter Venezuela will be starting married life - a static home on a traveller campsite that was once a potato field. The 16-year-old is swapping a life of luxury at her parents', Tyson and Paris', £8million mansion on the Isle of Man for the static home.

But in traditional gypsy culture, the bride often leaves her family home to live with her new husband and his relatives. Her spacious two-bedroom caravan, on a gated compound, boasts an off the open plan kitchen and living room, which is fitted with a cream carpet, white walls and a gold trim.

The move echoes Tyson and Paris's early years together before his rise to prominence, after they met as teenagers and spent their early years living together in a caravan before moving to a wooden cabin in the grounds of his dad's home in Styal, Cheshire. A source said: 'Venezuela wants to start her married life in the traditional style of a traveller, just like her parents did. ' @parisvenezuela ♬ Original sound - Venezuela 🇻�





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