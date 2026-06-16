Family Friend Mistook Fatally Stabbed Girl for Playing, Court Hears

A court heard that a family friend initially thought a nine-year-old girl was messing around when he found her lying on the floor, not realizing she had been fatally stabbed. The trial of a 16-year-old boy accused of murder and manslaughter continues.

A family friend testified in court that he initially believed a nine-year-old girl was 'messing around' when he discovered her lying on the floor, not realizing she had been fatally stabbed.

Ollie Sheppard described entering the silent home in Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset, after work on December 15 last year. He entered through the rear door into the kitchen, noting one kitchen drawer was wide open. Moving into the hallway, he found the door to the cupboard under the stairs open, blocking his path. After pushing through, he walked down the hallway and turned by the stairs, where he saw Aria Thorpe lying face down in the lounge.

Sheppard told Bristol Crown Court that his first thought was that she was playing, so he called out her name. Only when he noticed blood on her arm and her school top covered in blood did he realize the gravity of the situation. He immediately dialed 999 and performed CPR as instructed until emergency services arrived. The court heard that Sheppard, who was temporarily staying at the property, described the house as 'silent' upon his arrival.

He emphasized that there wasn't much blood visible due to the dark carpet, making it hard to see the wound. A neighbor, Shalyna Chaplain, testified that she heard shouting coming from next door while feeding her toddler. The TV was loud, but she became aware of a commotion that sounded like two people shouting who were upset, not aggressive. The shouting lasted about four minutes, progressively getting louder until it stopped abruptly.

She initially believed the voices were those of teenage boys. However, the defense suggested that what she heard might have been a single male voice, but she remained certain it was two. Her partner, Ashley Mansell, reported hearing three shouts of 'No, no, no' in a tone of disbelief around 5.57pm to 6.07pm, followed by an ambulance arriving shortly after.

The trial focuses on a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, accused of stabbing Aria in the chest. The defendant admits he was holding the knife but claims they were 'playfighting' and that Aria accidentally impaled herself on the blade. He stated he expected her to flinch, but instead she came toward him, resulting in a fatal wound.

After leaving the property, the boy walked to a train station where he told a group of young people that Aria had impaled herself and that they would see it on the news later. One of the youths testified that the defendant searched online for 'What happens if you kill?

' and expressed regret, saying 'I'm done for. Why have I done this?

' The defendant was arrested minutes later while sitting on the floor of a train carriage waiting to leave the station. A post-mortem examination revealed a single stab wound to the heart, causing Aria to die very swiftly. The teenager denies charges of murder and manslaughter, and the trial continues





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stabbing Court Trial Weston-Super-Mare Family Friend Playfighting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man arrested in connection to murder of teen fatally shot two years agoEllis Cox was 19 when he was fatally shot two years ago

Read more »

Kelly Osbourne's Friend DJ Fat Tony Defends Her Weight LossKelly Osbourne's friend DJ Fat Tony has spoken out in her defence over the past year's body shaming comments.

Read more »

Teenager googled 'what happens if you kill' moments after fatally stabbing nine-year-old, court hearsNine-year-old Aria Thorpe was stabbed to death at a house in Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset, in December last year.

Read more »

Teen 'doesn't know why' he fatally stabbed nine-year-old Aria Thorpe in chest'I don’t know why I did it, it just happened'

Read more »