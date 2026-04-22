Family Matters Star Bryton James Finalizes Divorce, Ex-Wife Seeks Spousal Support

Bryton James, known for his roles in Family Matters and The Young and the Restless, has officially divorced from Jahaira James after a seven-month marriage. Jahaira is requesting the court to reconsider the spousal support decision, citing her unstable income as a professional dancer.

Bryton James , widely recognized for his roles in both the 1990s sitcom Family Matters and the long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless, has finalized his divorce from Jahaira James .

The actor, 39, initially filed for divorce in October 2025, a mere seven months after their marriage in March 2025. The divorce judgment was officially entered on March 24, bringing an end to the brief union. According to reports from TMZ, the court has terminated any obligation for either party to provide spousal support.

However, Jahaira James, a professional dancer, is actively seeking a reconsideration of this decision, arguing that her income is inherently unstable due to the nature of her profession. Jahaira’s court filing details the precarious financial landscape of a professional dancer, highlighting her reliance on live performances, rehearsals, touring engagements, and short-term contracts. She asserts that unlike a salaried position, her income stream is unpredictable and insufficient to maintain the lifestyle she enjoyed during the marriage.

She claims her former husband, Bryton James, earns approximately $34,000 per month, a substantial income compared to her fluctuating earnings. James initially cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. The couple, who share no children, separated in June 2025. In his initial filing, James requested the court to permanently waive the possibility of future spousal support for either party and also requested that Jahaira revert to her maiden name.

James first gained prominence as Richie Crawford on Family Matters, appearing in 143 episodes between 1990 and 1997 under the stage name Bryton McClure. He has since established a successful career in daytime television, consistently portraying Devon Hamilton on The Young and the Restless for over three decades.

Prior to his marriage to Jahaira, James was previously married to Ashley Leisinger, with whom he wed on March 16, 2011, in a ceremony officiated by his The Young & the Restless colleague, Christian LeBlanc. That marriage ended in February 2014. He also had a relationship with fellow soap opera actress Brytni Sarpy before finding love with Jahaira. Just months before filing for divorce, James publicly celebrated his then-wife on Instagram, praising her dedication, strength, and artistry.

He described her as an inspiration and expressed his pride in sharing his life with her. Jahaira reciprocated the sentiment, calling their partnership a great gift. The Instagram page where James shared these sentiments has since been taken down. This divorce marks another chapter in the actor’s personal life, following a career spanning decades in the entertainment industry.

The outcome of Jahaira’s request for spousal support remains to be seen, but it underscores the financial complexities often encountered in divorce proceedings, particularly for individuals in professions with variable income





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Bryton James Divorce Jahaira James Family Matters The Young And The Restless Spousal Support

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