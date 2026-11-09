Family Members Charged as Accessories After Fact in Danielle Madgwick Murder

Adam Perrim's relatives face accessory charges for the murder of Danielle Madgwick in Wagga Wagga. The trio was arrested at their family home, bringing new legal developments to the domestic violence case.

Law enforcement authorities in New South Wales have charged three relatives of a man accused of killing his fiancée with being accessories after the fact. The arrests mark a significant escalation in the investigation surrounding the death of Danielle Madgwick, who was found fatally stabbed in her home in Kooringal, a suburb of Wagga Wagga.

Critical Details of the Fatal Incident

Danielle Madgwick, aged twenty-three, was discovered inside her residence located on Ziegler Avenue in Kooringal. Police reports indicate she suffered multiple stab wounds to her upper body. Emergency paramedics arrived at the scene on September 19 and made desperate attempts to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead at the location. Her partner, Adam Mark Perrim, who was thirty-one years old at the time, was taken into custody by police later on that same day. He was formally charged with murder in the context of domestic violence. It is understood that the couple had moved in together just weeks prior to the tragic event.

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Stakeholders Positions and Legal Proceedings

The legal proceedings have intensified significantly following a seven-week investigation by armed police units. On a Saturday morning, officers descended upon the family home of Adam Mark Perrim to execute arrests. They detained his mother, Julie Anne Collins, who is fifty-three years old, his father, George Perrim, who is fifty-six, and his brother, Bailey Perrim, who is eighteen. All three individuals were charged with being accessories after the fact to a domestic violence murder. If convicted, each of them faces a maximum penalty of twenty-five years imprisonment. The trio appeared in court on that same Saturday afternoon and were refused bail. They are scheduled to appear before the Wagga Wagga Local Court again on December 23 for further hearings.

Evidence Gathering and Police Statements

Riverina Police Detective Inspector Brent Falkiner explained that the delay in charging the family members was necessary to properly analyze complex evidence. He stated that police required time to decipher all the parts of the information gathered during the investigation. Detective Inspector Falkiner confirmed that Bailey Perrim had actually been arrested on the day of Ms. Madgwick's death but was released without charge at that initial stage. The investigation team subsequently identified further evidence linking the parents to the alleged cover-up or assistance. Detective Inspector Falkiner also noted that the family of Ms. Madgwick had been informed of these new arrests. He emphasized that while the arrests cannot bring Danielle back, the legal process is intended to provide some solace to the grieving family by holding all accountable parties responsible.

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Community Impact and Victim Tributes

The case has resonated deeply within the Wagga Wagga community, with close friends and family paying tribute to the victim. Florence Samuel, a close friend of Ms. Madgwick, described her as incredibly lovely, kind, and thoughtful. Ms. Samuel noted that Danielle had been engaged for approximately six months and was in a happy relationship. Friends recalled that she could not wait to build a life with Mr. Perrim and had moved in with him recently. Mr. Heath Madgwick, Danielle's father, publicly honored his daughter on what would have been her twenty-fourth birthday. He shared heartfelt messages about missing her silly laugh and goofy video calls. The outpouring of grief was further visible when more than one hundred people gathered at Wagga's Victory Memorial Gardens for a candlelight vigil. Her family has publicly requested that Danielle be remembered as a vibrant individual rather than just a crime statistic.

Future Court Timeline and Next Steps

The legal timeline for the case continues to progress through the local court system. Adam Mark Perrim, the primary suspect accused of the murder, remains behind bars. He is scheduled to appear in the Wagga Wagga Local Court on November 18 for a brief status hearing regarding his own charges. Meanwhile, the three family members accused of accessories are detained without bail until their next scheduled court date on December 23. The prosecution will need to demonstrate that the family members knowingly assisted the primary offender after the crime was committed. The court will also determine the specific roles each individual played in the aftermath of the incident. Legal experts suggest that the accessory charges carry substantial weight due to the severity of the underlying murder charge. The outcome of these proceedings will likely have implications for how domestic violence cases involving accomplices are handled in the region.