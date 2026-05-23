Family members were allegedly kicked out of Stephen Colbert's final show's taping in tears

The crew members of Stephen Colbert's show claimed that they were unfavorably treated at the final taping of the show. Samantha Knox, the wife of a 17-year veteran crew member, claimed to have been kicked out of the show with her 12-year-old son.

Family members of Stephen Colbert 's crew claimed they were kicked out of the final show's taping in tears. The Late Show host took his final bow on Thursday night as he wrapped up more than a decade at the helm of the popular CBS show.

Including the almost seven million viewers who tuned in to watch him, Colbert was joined by his loyal crew. However, the wife of a veteran crew member claimed what should have been a fond farewell ended in upset after she and her 12-year-old son were allegedly escorted out





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Stephen Colbert Crew Kicked Out Escorted Out Final Show's Taping Tantamount To A Fine Show Was Being Axed Last Year Axed Economic Reasons

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