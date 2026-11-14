Family of 9/11 Survivor Who Died in Flight 587 Crash Speaks Out

The sister of Hilda Yolanda Mayol shares her story 25 years after the Dominican woman survived 9/11 only to perish in the NTSB-determined Flight 587 tragedy.

The surviving family members of Hilda Yolanda Mayol have broken their silence for the first time in 25 years regarding her tragic death. Hilda Yolanda Mayol was a 26-year-old Dominican immigrant who worked at the Au Bon Pain restaurant located on the ground floor of the North Tower at the World Trade Center in New York City.

Mayol Survived 9/11 Attacks

Hilda Yolanda Mayol was 26 years old when she died on November 12, 2001, only two months after surviving the September 11 terrorist attacks. During the attack on September 11, Mayol had recently moved to a new post at the Au Bon Pain inside the World Trade Center. Her manager urgently yelled at her to flee the premises when the hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower at 8.46am.

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While evacuating the building, Mayol witnessed the South Tower collapse as she fled the North Tower in a panic. Dust and debris consumed the air around her as she escaped. A firefighter briefly paused to give her oxygen before hurrying off to help others escape the building, according to her sister. Mayol, covered in dust, walked home and contacted her family in both New York and the Dominican Republic.

Flight 587 Crash Details

Mayol boarded the doomed flight to her birth country exactly two months and one day after surviving the terrorist attack. She had arranged to take leave from work and scheduled an earlier flight, American Airlines Flight 587, to bring her children home from San Pedro de Macorís. The crash killed two pilots, seven flight attendants, 251 passengers and five people on the ground.

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Mayol was one of 265 people, largely of Dominican descent, killed when the Airbus A300 crashed into a residential area of Belle Harbor, Queens. The National Transportation Safety Board ruled that Flight 587 crashed because of 'unnecessary and excessive rudder pedal inputs,' rather than the public's immediate assumption of another terrorist attack.

Daughter Yari Mayol Remembers Her

Yari Mayol was 10 months old when her mom died. She recounted the emotional toll of the loss to CNN, stating she could only imagine the moment her mother died. Yari said she could only imagine the moment her mother died. She added, 'I know she would have been so scared. I just don't know what she would have been thinking.' Yari also noted that she does not like thinking about the traumatic event.

Family Impact and NTSB Findings

The family's grief was compounded by the sudden nature of the loss. The evening prior to her departure, Mayol called her sister in the southeastern region of the Dominican Republic to check in. The following morning, Mayol headed to JFK Airport while her husband left for work. Rumors of an incident first reached Joshua while picking up her children from school.

Joshua took a taxi to Santo Domingo's Las Américas International Airport and found American Airlines Flight 587 listed on the arrivals screen. Heartbreakingly, the plane never landed; it crashed just after taking off in New York. In September 2001, Mayol had been working tirelessly in New York to provide whatever support they needed in the Dominican Republic.