The family of Barbara Matthews, killed in a Dronfield collision, criticizes the suspended sentence given to Jonathan Moseley, while highlighting new safety measures at the site.

The family of Barbara Matthews expressed profound distress after learning that Jonathan Moseley, the driver responsible for her death, received a suspended prison sentence rather than immediate incarceration for the collision at a Sainsbury's car park in Dronfield, Derbyshire.

Barbara Matthews, a 89-year-old great-grandmother who relied on a walking stick for mobility, was struck by Moseley's Range Rover while walking to her weekly grocery shopping. The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 10, of last year, when Moseley, a 55-year-old television florist known for his appearances on BBC Two's The Big Allotment Challenge, failed to see her as he exited a junction.

Also read Actress Barbara Eden, 95, lays bare her impressive workout routine

Legal Consequences for Jonathan Moseley

Jonathan Moseley admitted to causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving during proceedings at Derby Crown Court last week. The court handed down a three-month prison sentence which was suspended for two years, alongside a two-year driving disqualification and an order to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

During the hearing, Moseley told police officers that he had checked his left, right, and ahead before turning right out of the junction but claimed he did not see Mrs. Matthews until it was too late to avoid the fatal impact. The legal outcome has drawn sharp criticism from the victim's relatives who believe the punishment does not reflect the gravity of the loss.

Advertisement

Family Reaction to Sentencing Guidelines

Tracy Matthews, Barbara Matthews' daughter who currently resides in the United States, stated that the family finds it incredibly difficult to accept that the driver has not been jailed. She emphasized that while no sentence can bring their mother back, the consequences for Moseley feel disproportionately small compared to the permanent loss of a life.

Tracy Matthews described the sentencing guidelines as shocking, noting that they do not make sense to her given her residence in America. She argued that when a life is lost, there should be an automatic escalation to a more serious category of offense, a standard she felt was not applied in this specific case involving the elderly pedestrian.

Community Impact and Safety Measures

Barbara Matthews was a dedicated community volunteer who worked at Midland Bank before raising her five children and later returning to work in 1975. She was celebrated for setting up the first Brownies pack in Dronfield Woodhouse and remained fiercely independent, often walking over a mile to the supermarket even in her later years.

Following the tragedy, safety improvements have been implemented at the Dronfield Sainsbury's site, including beacons on crossings, a speed bump on the entry road, and slow markings on the car park surface. Tracy Matthews welcomed these changes but questioned why such measures were not in place previously, urging other supermarkets to adopt similar precautions to prevent future tragedies.

Advertisement

Detachment from Police and Last Wishes

Det Sgt Dan Booth of the Collision Investigation Unit emphasized that Barbara Matthews was much-loved and her death was needless, serving as a reminder for drivers to exercise extra care in busy supermarket areas. The family noted that Barbara Matthews had often claimed she would live to be 100, a milestone she eagerly anticipated receiving a royal letter for.

Tracy Matthews shared a poignant detail from her visit to the scene, stating she left a mince pie at the crossing instead of flowers because her mother loved desserts. The family remains grateful for their time with Barbara Matthews but laments that she should still be present to share her wisdom and achievements with her eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.