Family of Belfast Knife Attack Victim Pleads for Calm After Night of Riots

After Stephen Ogilvie lost an eye in a knife attack, his family condemns violent riots and calls for peaceful protest. Suspect Hadi Alodid, an asylum seeker, is charged with attempted murder. Violence in Belfast leads to arson and widespread condemnation.

The family of Stephen Ogilvie, the victim of a brutal knife attack in Belfast , has issued a heartfelt plea for calm following a night of violent riots that erupted in the city.

Stephen Ogilvie, a man in his 40s originally from Scotland, lost his left eye in the assault on Monday night and remains hospitalized with serious injuries. Hadi Alodid, a 30-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker who lived in the same block of flats as Ogilvie, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife, as well as making threats to kill an NHS radiographer.

In their first public statement, provided through local politicians, the Ogilvie family expressed devastation over the horrific attack and gratitude to the bystanders who intervened, stating that quick actions saved Stephen's life. They emphasized that peaceful protest is the only legitimate way forward and condemned the overnight unrest that saw houses, cars, a bus, and a Middle Eastern supermarket set ablaze.

The family warned against using this tragedy to divide people or fuel hostility, noting the valuable contributions of migrants to the country, including in healthcare and hospitality. Stephen Ogilvie was described by neighbors as a vulnerable person, and the motive behind the attack remains unclear. The violence began shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, when dozens of masked men heeded calls on social media to take action.

They pushed burning bins against a bus, engulfing it in flames, and later set fire to homes, vehicles, and a supermarket. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that Alodid entered Northern Ireland via the Irish border in February 2023 after flying from Paris to Dublin. He claimed asylum upon arrival and was granted leave to remain until 2028 in September 2023.

During his first court appearance via videolink at Belfast Magistrates' Court, Alodid refused a lawyer and made no reply to charges read through an Arabic interpreter. A detective told the court that after the attack, Alodid said, I've killed someone, I don't know if they are dead, while being treated for a hand injury, and later told a medic, I will kill you.

The district judge refused bail, citing unmanageable risks and strong public feeling that could lead to significant disorder. Alodid was remanded in custody for four weeks. Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill condemned the riots as outright thuggery and disgusting cowardice, emphasizing that groups of masked men burning families out of their homes are unacceptable.

Meanwhile, online speculation suggested that some rioters sought taxpayer-funded asylum accommodation, though it is unclear if any such properties were attacked. The Ogilvie family also appealed for privacy and urged any witnesses to report to police. The incident has reignited debates over immigration and community tensions in Northern Ireland, but community leaders are calling for unity and restraint. As the investigation continues, the focus remains on Stephen Ogilvie's recovery and the prevention of further violence





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Belfast Knife Attack Asylum Seeker Riots Family Plea

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