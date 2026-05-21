Family of Brighton sisters raise £20,000 for funeral costs as police investigate their deaths

The family of three sisters whose bodies were found off Brighton beach have begun a bid to raise £18,000 for their funeral costs. Jane Adetoro, 36, Christina Walters, 32, and Rebecca Walters, 31, were pulled from the water near Madeira Drive after 5.45am on May 13.

The family of three sisters whose bodies were found off Brighton beach have begun a bid to raise £18,000 for their funeral costs . Jane Adetoro, 36, Christina Walters, 32, and Rebecca Walters, 31, were pulled from the water near Madeira Drive after 5.45am on May 13.

Their father Joseph said his grief felt unbearable on occasion but he was holding on to the bond that death can never take away. His brother Adesoji Adetoro set up a GoFundMe page aiming to raise £18,000 for the sisters' funeral. No parent should ever have to bury their child, let alone all three, he said. While trying to process this unimaginable tragedy, my brother is now also faced with the heartbreaking task of arranging three funerals.

As a family, we simply want to give the girls the loving and dignified farewell they deserve. As of Thursday night almost £20,000 had been donated. Jane Adetoro, Christina Walters and Rebecca Walters were pulled from the sea near Brighton beach on May 13 Sussex Police said there was no evidence to suggest criminality in the girls' death or that anyone else was involved but specialist detectives were working to gather the facts of their deaths.

On Wednesday, Joseph said his daughters were his joy and strength, adding they were the beautiful light that filled our family with happiness and love. Each of you was unique and precious in your own special way. Your smiles brightened dark days, your laughter brought comfort, and your presence made life more meaningful, he said. Officers have reviewed hundreds of hours of CCTV footage and asked businesses and properties around the beach to try and track the women's last movements.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward, particularly anyone who saw the sisters around the Madeira Drive area between 10pm on May 12 and 5.30am May 13. Chief Superintendent Adam Hays said the force will leave no stone unturned to understand what led to the tragic events of that Wednesday morning. After the women were named, Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey said to learn the women were sisters makes this troubling situation even more heartbreaking.

My heart goes out to their family and their friends, she said. Their grief and suffering must feel overwhelming, I hope that they have support in this worst of times. Brighton & Hove is grieving too and I would like to again send them our deepest condolences, and our love





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