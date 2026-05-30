Family of four nearly caught leaving restaurant without paying £45 bill

A family of four, including two children, were nearly caught leaving a restaurant without paying their £45 bill. The incident has sparked concern about the impact on small independent family businesses, which are already facing difficult times.

A family of four, including two children, were nearly caught leaving a restaurant without paying their £45 bill. The incident occurred at The London Fryer fish restaurant in Paignton, Devon.

The family had enjoyed two cod dinners and two kids meals before leaving without making payment. Staff at the restaurant initially believed it was an honest mistake and put out an appeal on social media, but after receiving no response, they shared images of the family in an attempt to warn other restaurants of the 'dine and dashers'. The manager of The London Fryer, Katy Abbott, expressed disappointment at the incident, citing the poor example it sets for young children.

The incident has also had a significant impact on the staff and business of The London Fryer, with the owner stating that incidents like this are particularly upsetting, both financially and emotionally. The restaurant has now introduced additional measures to help prevent situations like this from happening again, particularly during busy periods





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