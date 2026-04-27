Family of Influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska Pays Tribute After Tragic Death in Soho Nightclub Incident

The family of Polish influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska has shared their grief after her death following a collision outside a Soho nightclub. Gabrielle Precious Carrington, a former X Factor finalist, has been charged with murder. The incident has sparked an outpouring of support and tributes on social media.

The family of Klaudia Zakrzewska , a 32-year-old Polish influencer from Essex, has expressed their devastation following her tragic death after being struck by a car outside a Soho nightclub.

Ms. Zakrzewska was hit by a vehicle near the Inca venue on Argyll Street in central London in the early hours of Sunday, April 19. Despite undergoing treatment for nearly a week, she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. The driver, Gabrielle Precious Carrington, a 29-year-old former X Factor finalist known for her time in the girl group Miss Dynamix, initially faced charges of attempted murder, which have now been upgraded to murder.

Ms. Zakrzewska's family described the past week as a 'living hell,' keeping vigil at her hospital bedside as her condition deteriorated. A close relative shared with The Sun that Klaudia had touched many hearts and that her family is in immense pain. Her organs began failing in the days following the incident, and her 'kindly heart' slowed down, ultimately leading to her passing. Tributes have poured in from friends, fellow influencers, and followers on social media.

Sophia Ray, a London-based influencer, wrote, 'Truly heartbreaking. Praying for your soul, you didn't deserve this. Condolences to your loved ones. RIP.

' Khloë Terae, a model and influencer from California, also paid her respects with a simple but heartfelt message: 'Rest in peace. ' Carrington, who has since built a career as an influencer under the name RIELLEUK with over 362,000 Instagram followers, was arrested after the incident. Police were called to the scene at 4:30 am on Sunday following reports that a black Mercedes had crashed into pedestrians.

In addition to Ms. Zakrzewska, a 58-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries, and a third woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the incident is not being treated as terror-related. Carrington, of Broadfield Road, Manchester, faces additional charges, including dangerous driving, being nearly twice the legal drink-drive limit, and causing injuries to two other individuals.

She appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court last Tuesday and was remanded into custody, with her next court appearance scheduled for May 19 at the Old Bailey. Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, leading the investigation, expressed the police's deepest sympathies to Ms. Zakrzewska's family and friends.

She urged the public to refrain from speculation and avoid sharing graphic footage out of respect for the victims and their loved ones, as such actions could undermine the ongoing investigation and prejudice future court proceedings. Ms. Zakrzewska, who had over 250,000 Instagram followers, had posted videos from the nightclub on the night of the incident. While she was still in a critical condition last week, her mother set up a GoFundMe page to cover legal fees and medical costs.

She wrote, 'My daughter is currently in a coma and desperately fighting for her life. This is the most devastating time our family has ever faced. Anyone who knew my gorgeous daughter knows how truly wonderful she is. She has touched so many people with her pure heart and kindness.

' The fundraiser, which aimed to support the family in case of the worst, has now raised nearly £26,000





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Klaudia Zakrzewska Gabrielle Precious Carrington Soho Nightclub X Factor Influencer

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