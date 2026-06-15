Family of 'Mind the Gap' Voice Actor Fight for AI Clone to be Removed

Phil Sayer's family are fighting to have an AI clone of his voice removed from a website, citing misuse without consent.

The family of Phil Sayer , the voice actor behind London's Transport network announcements, including the iconic ' mind the gap ' adverts, are fighting to have an AI clone of his voice removed from a website.

The clone was created using AI and is being fiercely opposed by his family, who claim it is being misused without their consent. Phil Sayer passed away in 2016, and his family is now facing a new challenge in trying to have his voice removed from the website. The family claims that the website is asking them to prove their identity and provide a death certificate in order to have the voice removed.

Elinor, Phil's daughter and a voice artist in her own right, is leading the fight to have her father's voice removed from the website. She explains that the website is making it difficult for her to have the voice removed, and that she is having to navigate a complex web of legal issues in order to do so.

Elinor has also had her own voice cloned, as well as other British Transport announcers, in order to take ownership of the IP of her father's voice and the recording. The family is being supported in their fight by a legal counsel, Dr Mathilde Pavis, who is an expert in AI digital replicas.

Dr Pavis believes that the family has a strong case against the website, and that they may be able to claim compensation for the misuse of Phil's voice without consent. The family's fight to have Phil's voice removed from the website raises important questions about the use of AI and the ownership of digital voices. It also highlights the challenges that families may face in trying to protect the legacy of loved ones who have passed away





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AI Clone Phil Sayer Mind The Gap London Transport Network Digital Voices

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