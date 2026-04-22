Family of Slain Teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez Speaks Out Following Murder Charges Against Musician D4vd

The family of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez issues an emotional statement after singer D4vd is charged with her murder, child molestation, and body mutilation.

The family of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez has finally spoken out, marking an emotional turning point in a case that has horrified the nation. Following the formal charging of 21-year-old musician David Burke , known professionally as D4vd , with first-degree murder, the victim's grieving relatives issued a heartfelt statement.

They expressed their deepest gratitude toward the Los Angeles Police Department and the District Attorney's office for their relentless pursuit of justice, while also acknowledging the outpouring of support from their community in Lake Elsinore. The family described Celeste as a vibrant, resilient, and beautiful soul whose life was defined by her passion for music and dance. They recounted cherished memories, such as their traditional Friday movie nights, noting that the loss has left an irreparable void in their lives. They emphasized that their primary focus remains seeking justice for a young girl whose future was stolen far too soon by a calculated act of violence. The criminal complaint filed against Burke provides chilling insight into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. According to prosecutors, the suspect allegedly engaged in a pattern of predatory behavior, committing lewd and lascivious acts upon the teenager for over a year. Authorities suggest that the motive behind the horrific killing was self-preservation; Burke, whose musical career was rapidly ascending, allegedly sought to silence the young girl after she threatened to expose their illicit relationship. The timeline of the investigation reveals that the victim was reported missing in 2024 and was tragically found in a vehicle linked to the singer seven months ago. During his initial court appearance, Burke appeared in a custody holding area wearing black attire, remaining silent as his defense attorney entered pleas of not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, child molestation, and the mutilation of a human body. The judge has ordered him to be held without bail as the proceedings continue. Legal experts note that the charges brought against the defendant reflect the severity of the allegations, particularly given California's stringent laws regarding the protection of minors. The discovery of the teenager's remains in the Hollywood Hills home of the singer has cast a dark shadow over the arts community, especially considering that Burke's debut album was released shortly after the victim was last seen alive. For the parents of Celeste, the courtroom appearances are a painful but necessary step toward accountability. As they sat in the gallery, visibly shaken, their presence served as a stark reminder of the human cost behind the headlines. The case has sparked significant public discourse regarding celebrity conduct and the safety of young fans. As the legal process moves forward, the family continues to hold onto the memory of their daughter, finding small solace in the fact that the wheels of justice have finally begun to turn in a case that for many months existed in the shadows of an intense and secretive investigation





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