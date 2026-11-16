Family of Sonia Exelby Faces Trial as Dwain Hall Stands Accused in Florida

The family of Sonia Exelby travels to Florida for the murder trial of Dwain Hall, accused of killing the British woman who sought her own death.

The family of Sonia Exelby, a British musician from Portsmouth, is preparing to face the emotional toll of a murder trial in Marion County, Florida. Her sister Gemma Exelby shared that the household is enduring severe anxiety as Dwain Hall, 54, stands accused of kidnapping and killing the 32-year-old in October of last year.

Gemma Exelby Shares Family Emotional State

Gemma Exelby published a heartfelt statement on a GoFundMe page established in her sister's memory just hours before the proceedings begin. She described the family's current mental state as overwhelmed by nerves and intense emotions, making it difficult to maintain their composure during this critical week.

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The statement emphasized that while the next few weeks will be immensely difficult for the Exelby family, they are as ready as possible to confront the legal process. Gemma noted that they are slowly beginning their journey to Florida, expressing deep humility and gratitude for the outpouring of support from strangers.

She explained that every message, share, and kind donation has provided the necessary courage and financial resources for the family to attend. The collective generosity has allowed them to cover the essential costs of flights and accommodation, expenses that would otherwise have been impossible to bear.

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Dwain Hall Trial Details and Financial Hurdles

Dwain Hall, a mechanic and father-of-two, faces trial in Marion County for the brutal killing of Sonia Exelby. He is accused of abusing and murdering Ms. Exelby inside an Airbnb cabin before dumping her body in a shallow grave in a remote forest. The maximum sentence he can receive is life imprisonment, although Florida is one of 27 US states that retain the death penalty.

The family is currently approximately £1,000 shy of their £10,000 fundraising target to support their travel and stay. Gemma revealed that three relatives will be forfeiting wages to attend the trial, which is expected to last for at least one week. They promised to send another update once the entire family is settled in Florida.

Prior to her death, Sonia Exelby boarded a plane from Portsmouth to Marion County, where she was found dead on October 17 last year. Police arrested Dwain Hall shortly after the discovery, and he will face charges that include fraudulent use of credit cards and unlawful use of a two-way communication device linked to the case.

Background of the Crime and Legal Constraints

Sonia Exelby is understood to have met Dwain Hall on an extreme fetish website before arranging to fly to the United States. She reportedly paid him £3,000 to kill her, and photos of women, who were not Sonia, being tortured were found on his phone. Hall claimed that Ms. Exelby initiated the interaction and had also asked for rough sex.

However, it is understood that Hall will not be facing the death penalty because British police refused to provide crucial evidence to US prosecutors unless they agreed not to seek capital punishment. UK law enforcement is legally required to withhold any evidence in US cases that could result in the death penalty unless they are given guarantees it will not be enforced.

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Days before she died, Sonia, a music tutor who suffered from depression and body dysmorphia, traveled from Portsmouth to the north of the state. Police stated that she left evidence on her computer indicating she was again suicidal, and her family has claimed she was groomed and had concerns about the fetish website.

Prosecution Evidence and Victim's Recordings

Weeks after the killing, US police and prosecutors revealed that Sonia recorded footage describing in graphic detail how she wanted to die. Prosecution documents obtained by the Daily Mail show that in the video, she was seen sitting on a chair looking disheveled with multiple bruises across her face, neck, and breasts.

These injuries resulted from being tortured by Hall, who told police he used the username alphasadist on fetish websites. In the recording, Hall asked her why she was in the US before she replied in tears that she was an awful person who had crushed everyone who ever loved her.

Sonia, who described herself as a content creator, went on to detail why she believed she was an awful person. Hall then asked her how she wanted to die and to describe it. Initially she refused to answer, but eventually stated she wanted to be stabbed, confirming the modus operandi found at the crime scene.